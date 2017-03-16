What Is Kourtney Kardashian’s Relationship With Her Kids’ Dad, Scott Disick?

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship has appeared strained at times since their 2015 split, but according to the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, they are now in a good place.

While rumors of a reconciliation are untrue, Kardashian and Disick are doing great as co-parents.

“I really do enjoy hanging out with Scott and the kids because we know what we’re doing,” Kourtney Kardashian said in a confessional, as revealed by the Mirror on March 15.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are often seen together in Los Angeles with their three kids — Mason, 7; Penelope, 4; and Reign, 2 — and because of their frequent outings, many have believed they are on the verge of a reunion. However, as Kourtney Kardashian pointed out on the show, she isn’t quite sure how to act when she and Disick are out socially.

“For so many years I’ve been used to playing a certain role and having to be responsible and watching out for his behavior,” she added.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship came to an end nearly two years ago after the reality dad was caught canoodling with his ex-girlfriend, stylist Chloe Bartoli, in the South of France. As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians may recall, Kourtney Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, was seen reacting to photos of Disick and Bartoli after they were shared online.

After speaking to the cameras in her confessional, Kourtney Kardashian sat down with Scott Disick and chatted with her former partner about their public persona.

“I think it’s more awkward in social environments. Day-to-day,” said Disick. “You and I are somewhat best friends every day but then when it goes into a social place neither of us really know how to act and it just becomes uncomfortable. Is there a solution to this?”

“I don’t want you to have to feel anxious or guilty,” Kourtney Kardashian explained. “There was a time in our life when your actions would affect me. Now I’m older and realise with all the responsibility I have to take on – no offence to you – but no matter what you do I can’t change my life over it for the worse.”

Kourtney Kardashian, who has been linked to Justin Bieber since her split from Disick, went on to tell the father of her children that they didn’t have to do things together all the time.

“I was trying to give you your space to have your own fun on your own terms too,” Disick replied. “I guess we both need to do our thing without us being together. I feel like maybe there are times you want to run around with your girlfriends and don’t want your ex-boyfriend to be there.”

While Kourtney Kardashian hasn’t gone public with anyone since her split from Disick, she has frequently been seen with Bieber. In fact, they were seen together at least a few times this year and attended a church service in Los Angeles together in February.

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were first linked to one another at the end of 2015 when they turned up at a number of nightclubs in Los Angeles. Then, in 2016, Kourtney Kardashian was seen at a Bieber concert at the Staples Center, where she told her fans and followers on Instagram that she was a “Belieber.”

As for Scott Disick, he has been seen with a number of women since his breakup with Kourtney Kardashian but hasn’t appeared to be serious about anyone.

