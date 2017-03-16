Kendall Jenner Robbed By Someone She Knew? Kardashians Targeted For Theft Again

The Kardashians have been robbed again. Thieves stole over $200,000 worth of jewelry from Kendall Jenner’s home on Wednesday. Police believe the robbery was an inside job.

Five months after Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint and robbed of over $11 million worth of jewelry in Paris, Kim’s younger sister Kendall Jenner was robbed of $200,000 of jewelry from her Los Angeles home.

Radar Online reported that Kendall Jenner was the latest celebrity victim of a horrifying robbery and home invasion.

The Kardashians have already been through a similar horrific experience with Kim Kardashian in October. In February, there was a burglary being investigated in Kim’s mother Kris Jenner’s Calabasas neighborhood.

Kendall Jenner called the police when she arrived home on Wednesday night to find that $200,000 of jewelry was missing.

Authorities claim that there are no suspects at this time and there was no sign of forced entry into the 21-year-old supermodel’s home.

Could this mean the robbery was an inside job? According to TMZ, the police definitely believe so.

Officer Eisenman with the Los Angeles Police Department told reporters the details of the celebrity robbery.

“Last night at 1:15 a.m. officers responded to a burglary call at the home of Kendall Jenner.

“When officers arrived, they did a systematic search and found no suspects or no trace of suspects. Officers were told that there were personal belongings taken from the home, but we do not disclose what those belongings were or the value amount associated with those belongings. There is no suspect at this time and it is an open investigation.”

Thankfully for Kendall Jenner, she was not home at the time of the robbery.

Hours before the robbery, the supermodel was working hard.

Jenner was filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians with her mom, oblivious to the fact that her home was being burgalarized at that moment.

Kendall was snapped with her mother and manager Kris Jenner on Wednesday afternoon heading into Whizin Market Square in Agoura Hills for lunch.

Kim Kardashian was tied up, bound with tape, and locked in her bathroom during the robbery in Paris. Thieves put a gun to the reality star’s head and demanded the location of her $4 million diamond engagement ring.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was severely traumatized after the incident. As a result, Kim pretty much disappeared from the public eye and stopped posting on social media for months.

Kim Kardashian was widely criticized after her robbery because the reality star was sharing her location and showing off her expensive jewels on social media.

Kim spoke out for the first time about the robbery on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In a preview for this week’s episode, Kardashian admitted that she believed she was targeted and stalked in Paris because of her social media.

The investigation into Kendall Jenner’s robbery is still undergoing.

