‘Disappointed’ Is Kate Middleton’s Reaction To Prince William’s Weekend Ski Trip

Anyone who wondered what Kate Middleton‘s reaction to Prince William’s “dad dancing” and partying during his Verbier ski weekend with the lads will not be surprised to find that she is reportedly “less than pleased” by William’s actions. William and his three pals skied, drank and danced through the lad’s ski weekend. Their actions followed him back home with photos and videos on all media sites, with discussion of his absence from the high profile Commonwealth event that even his uncle, Prince Andrew attended, although he, too, was in Verbier for his own weekend of skiing and fun.

Vanity Fair has spoken to a source close to the royal couple and it is clear that Kate is not pleased with William’s actions. She had thought that William had moved on from his partying days. Reportedly not a drinker herself, Kate is not happy about photos, videos and overall media attention around the quartet’s weekend of drinking and partying along with Aussie model Sophie Taylor and beautician Rosie Peate.

“It was William’s choice to go away, but make no mistake Kate wears the trousers in their marriage, and she won’t be happy with William’s antics. She thought his partying days and larking around with the boys was a thing of the past. I imagine she’ll find this humiliating and William will have come in for a pasting.”

Kate is not the only unhappy wife of the quartet of pals who went on the publicized ski vacation. Lizzie Wilson, wife of Guy Pelly, who is now nine months pregnant was not terribly amused herself. William’s pal is reportedly “in deep trouble.” The other two friends that made up the quartet were Tom Van Straubenzee and James Meade. Verbier, a favorite of the royals is an exclusive Alpine village located near both the Italian and French borders.

According to USAToday, the royal couple won’t have much time to discuss Verbier as their schedule in France is jam-packed with events. They first attend a St. Patrick’s Day parade with the Irish Guards before heading to Paris where they plan on meeting President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace, visit Napoleon’s tomb and attend a dinner at the British Embassy. They will also attend a rugby match between France and Wales. This is especially fitting as Prince William is the royal patron of the Welsh Rugby Union. They will also meet with first responders from the November 2015 terror attack at the Batacian and July 2016 attack in Nice.

Unlike the recent Canadian trip, neither Prince George nor Princess Charlotte will be joining the couple. In addition, there are no plans for William to visit the site where his mother, Princess Diana died, 20 years ago in August.

This high-profile trip is used to solidify the relationship with the EU country after the recent Brexit vote. The very popular couple are there acting as ambassadors. The couple also have more such trips to Europe planned this summer.

No doubt, with so many social and cultural events, Kate will be stepping up the glamour with stunning designer clothing and spectacular accessories. Kate will have the eyes of the world on what she is wearing and how the couple interacts with each other.

According to Inquistr, this job could be quite challenging as a royal insider told the Daily Mail that the couple may face some animosity due to the recent Brexit.

“The possibility of them being booed, or heckled, on their walkabouts, or finding some barbed comments in the welcoming speeches, is a cause for concern.”

