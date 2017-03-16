‘The Sims 4’ DLC: Bowling Stuff Pack Info Leaked, ‘Project Vie’ Game A Hoax

Brand new information about the next downloadable content (DLC) pack coming soon to the beloved life simulation game, The Sims 4, has been uncovered.

A list posted on Synnex, which was the first to provide information on the Backyard Stuff Pack released last year, revealed that the upcoming The Sims 4 DLC will be called Bowling Night.

This stuff pack was first teased back in January along with the Vampire DLC, which has been made available already. Sims Community says a teaser for this The Sims 4 stuff pack should be released next week.

The new DLC is set to come out this spring. This means that gamers might be able get their hands on it in the next few weeks with the pre-announcement teaser for it rumored to land on Monday, March 20.

As revealed by The Sims global community manager Amanda Drake, all announcements for The Sims 4 packs will be in the form of official teasers from now on instead of “excited gifs” with the first one set to drop in the days to come.

The Sims 4: Bowling Night DLC is expected to be made available almost immediately after the teaser rolls out so it looks like fans will get to play it as early as April, if not by the end of March.

However, gamers are not too thrilled about the idea of a bowling-themed stuff pack for The Sims 4. Many believe it is an odd choice and is not interesting or big enough to be the focus of a DLC for the game.

Game producer Graham Nordone advises fans not to jump to conclusion just yet. He believes that Bowling Night has a lot to offer to the game and took to Twitter to tell gamers that The Sims 4 DLC actually opens up a lot of exciting possibilities.

“I like bowling in The Sims because it can be more than just an object; bowling takes long enough that it’s a group activity that you can plan a Sim’s evening around with their friends or family as a fun outing.”

Nordone also believes that bowling will add new elements to The Sims 4 that even the biggest fans of the franchise have yet to see since it is something that has not been explored as a standalone DLC before.

“Plus there’s an aesthetic style to bowling alleys that we haven’t touched on yet in The Sims 4, which I think will be a nice addition to the game.”

The Sims franchise is not new to bowling though. It was added as an activity in The Sims 2: Nightlife. It was also part of The Sims 3: University Life. The Bowling Night Stuff Pack for The Sims 4 will mark the first time the sport and leisure activity will be the central theme of a DLC.

In other news, it is being said that Project Vie, the rumored new life simulation title to rival The Sims, is nothing but an elaborate hoax. MadameButterfly of Mod The Sims revealed that the purported game was made by a member banned from the group to mess with The Sims players.

“Back in 2016, one of our now banned members decided to troll the Sim community with a fake game known as Project Vie. It was my hope that interest in this fake product would die out, as some of us did not want to see people getting their hopes up on an empty promise. Plus, we did not want this scam to be tied up to our group in any way.”

She continued by saying that the unexpected level of attention Project Vie got from The Sims gamers led this ex-member behind the bogus title to keep the scam going instead of coming clean.

MadameButterfly added that she holds the “smoking gun” to prove her claim about the truth about Project Vie, but chose not to share it in compliance with the group’s rules.

In light of this, the folks behind the alleged sham of a The Sims 4 rival game, which is supposed to be released in 2018 according to their Twitter account, fired back at naysayers.

Its hilarious how people say we are a haox. Its Vie. #Vieiscoming — Vie (@Proj_Vie) March 16, 2017

Gamers are divided about the issue at the moment so it would be best to just wait for more information about Project Vie. For now, Simmers should focus on the imminent release of The Sims 4: Bowling Night DLC.

