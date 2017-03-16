‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Ratings Take Major Hit, Could It Be Canceled?

Keeping Up with the Kardashians ratings for the recently premiered Season 13 saw a huge decline in viewers as fans slammed the reality family as “trash” for using Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery as “a last-ditch effort” to save the family reality show amid cancelation speculation.

The Season 13 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians reportedly brought in 33 percent less viewers than the Season 12 premiere attracted back in May 2016, meaning more than 700,000 less viewers opted to tune in to the reality show to Kim Kardashian and her famous sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, in action.

According to Headline Planet, Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ Season 13 premiere averaged at 1.48 million viewers when it aired on E! on March 12, while last season’s KUWTK premiere, which premiered back in May 2016, attracted a much more impressive 2.19 million viewers.

The KUWTK ratings decrease will likely come as a big blow to E!, as Page Six reported back in 2015 that the network had reportedly signed a $100 million deal with the Kardashian family to keep Keeping Up with the Kardashians on the air for another four years, which means the show will be around until at least 2019.

However, despite reports the Kardashian clan already have a four year deal with E!, source alleged to Radar Online that Kris Jenner is still worried about cancelation and not happy about the KUWTK ratings drop, claiming she’s allegedly offered daughter Kim a big bonus to keep the drama going to keep viewers tuning in as fans slammed the Kardashian clan for using Kim’s robbery to boost ratings.

Kris is now making “a last-ditch effort to save the franchise” following Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ less than stellar premiere ratings debut according to a source, as the site’s KUWTK insider alleged that Jenner supposedly gave “Kim a huge bonus to deliver for this upcoming season like she has never done before.”

And it sounds like one way Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are attempting to bring fans’ attention back to Keeping Up with the Kardashians by donating a whole lot of airtime to Kardashian’s October robbery in Paris and husband Kanye West’s subsequent breakdown, which raised eyebrows with Kardashian fans.

“Kim knows that she has to get people to tune in and if the ratings are not good, the show could be on the chopping block,” the source revealed of Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ uncertain future amid the cancelation rumors.

“Kim and Kris both seem to think that their fans only really care about seeing Kanye’s breakdown and the aftermath of Kim’s robbery in Paris,” a source alleged of how Kim and her mom are supposedly planning on putting everything on display more than ever before to help boost KUWTK’s falling ratings.

Kardashian fans were quick to chime in on the ratings drop and Kim’s very candid confessions about her robbery on the show, speculating that cancelation could be next while also slamming the Kardashian clan for using Kim’s scary attack to bring in viewers.

“When is the Kardashians show gone be canceled like who is still watching that s*** on a weekly basis!?!” Twitter user @__Slimmmm tweeted out amid the KUWTK ratings drop revelation, while @demaskingtape slammed the Kardashian clan for using Kim’s robbery for ratings.

“Personally I think it’s so disgusting the Kardashians are using Kim talking about her robbery for ratings,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians watcher tweeted, calling the supposed ratings ploy “disgusting but unsurprising.”

“I’ve long thought the Kardashians were trash and Kim using the traumatic Paris robbery for ratings solidified that for me,” Twitter user @jprast1 added following the Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 13 premiere.

Do you think Keeping Up with the Kardashians could be in danger of cancelation if ratings don’t pick up? What do you think of Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner’s alleged “last-ditch attempt” to save KUWTK?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3]