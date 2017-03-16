Blac Chyna Blackmailing Rob Kardashian For $50 Million, Full Custody of Dream

Now that Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are definitely broken up, things are starting to get pretty tense between the brand new mom of two and the Kardashian family. As rumors of a nasty custody battle over baby Dream Kardashian start to heat up, so do those claiming that Blac Chyna has been blackmailing Rob Kardashian, insisting that the troubled reality star cough up $50 million in order for her to keep some of his deepest, darkest secrets.

Blac Chyna is going to war with the Kardashians, according to a Radar Online report. It’s really starting to look like all those reports and rumors that Chyna went after Rob Kardashian and seduced him into a relationship in order to exact revenge on the famous family and get her hands on some of their money might actually be true. She seems to have already forgotten that Rob drove cross country just a little more than a year ago to retrieve her from Austin, Texas after she was arrested for drug possession. Then he drove her all the way back to Los Angeles in his Bentley in a love-fueled, whirlwind trip that should have made Rob her knight in shining armor.

It also doesn’t seem to matter that Rob Kardashian is the father of her four-month-old baby girl, Dream Kardashian. Blac Chyna is allegedly using the information she learned about Rob during their short but incredibly dysfunctional relationship against him because she thinks it will help her obtain full custody of Dream and possibly even extract a good amount of money from the Kardashian family.

Apparently, Blac Chyna has been telling her friends that she not only has a lot of dirt on Rob Kardashian, but she’s been collecting evidence and keeping a record of all the crazy things he’s done and said for leverage. It’s almost like she always knew she would never marry Rob, or if she did, it wasn’t going to last long, and then when it was all over, she would be able to blackmail him and scare him into giving up their daughter and his money just to keep his secrets safe and himself out of jail. Or at least, that’s what this latest report is claiming.

“She has evidence of him partying around [their baby, Dream], calling her names and grappling her when they’ve gotten into fights,” a source reportedly told Radar. “Chyna’s got the proof!”

Rob and Chyna’s relationship was rocky while she was pregnant with Dream Kardashian, and it fell completely apart when the gorgeous tot was just a month old. Now, Chyna is allegedly threatening to not only throw Rob under the bus but also spill all the Kardashian family secrets if she doesn’t get paid $50 million. She’ll completely ruin the Kardashian brand by outing the famous reality TV family for their lies, fake storylines, surgery secrets, and everything else she’s learned along the way.

Keep in mind that Blac Chyna’s information doesn’t just come from dating and having a child with Rob Kardashian. She also has a child with Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Tyga, and he could have let a few things slip along the way too. Not to mention that she used to be BFFs with Kim Kardashian, another source of family intel, even though the two definitely are not friends anymore.

Of course, Blac Chyna is allegedly claiming that Rob Kardashian isn’t fit to be a parent and can’t be left alone with their child. That may actually be the case, but she did get pregnant with his child rather early in their relationship, and then she stayed with him until after the baby was born.

“She doesn’t think Rob can ever get his s**t together,” a source also claimed. “She has told him he cannot be alone with the baby. She doesn’t trust him.”

Just because Blac Chyna says that Rob Kardashian can’t be left alone with their baby, doesn’t mean anything, though. If and when she does decide to fight for full custody and take Rob to court, a judge will decide if and when Rob gets to spend time with his daughter, Dream Kardashian. It looks like the Kardashians, and Kris Jenner specifically, is not about to let Blac Chyna ruin their brand, take their money or alienate baby Dream from her daddy.

Let’s not forget that Kris Jenner was formerly married to the guy who got O.J. Simpson off. She probably already has someone on retainer who can beat Blac Chyna in a child custody battle.

It has already been reported that Kris Jenner is gearing up for a full-blown custody battle against Blac Chyna, and she's getting her ducks all in a row too. When the battle between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian over custody of Dream Kardashian really heats up, do you think Chyna will walk away with millions of dollars and full custody of Dream? Or will Kris Jenner and her team of Hollywood lawyers tear the former stripper to shreds?

