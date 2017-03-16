Rihanna Is A Fierce Fashion Force With Her Masculine And Feminine Style

Rihanna loves to mix masculine and feminine when it comes to her photo shoots or street style looks. It’s always been a big part of her “bad gal” appeal. She just graced the pages of Harper’s Bazaar magazine in which she channeled Amelia Earhart in a mix of sexy and feminine and utilitarian and modern silhouettes.

#AmeliaEarhart @harpersbazaarus A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Feb 8, 2017 at 3:19pm PST

The 27-year-old has been making waves in fashion. Rihanna has her own personal T-shirt collection that’s dedicated to her obsession with T-shirts. Unfortunately, it’s not available for sale. She’s known to rock the looks with oversized jeans, miniskirts, and other pieces. According to Glamour Magazine, the range includes her favorite musicians, internet memes, and photos of her face.

As fans know, Rihanna loves to make a statement whenever she’s out and about. She made waves when she wore a Hillary Clinton T-shirt prior to the election. Of course, it sold out and fans are waiting for the restock. According to the Glamour Magazine article, Rihanna has worn T-shirts with Princess Diana and Tupac on the front. She’s also known for rocking slogan T-shirts and for wearing a woman’s bum on the front.

Dior announced its charity partnership with Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation. Rihanna has been a face for the high-fashion brand for years. She even received the Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award from Harvard University for her charitable efforts. The nonprofit organization, which Rihanna found in 2012, supports and funds education, health, and emergency-response programs in impoverished countries, according to Refinery29.

The charity will receive a percentage of proceeds for Rihanna’s “We Should All Be Feminists” T-shirt, sold exclusively at Dior boutiques and on the Dior website until May 15. She has been seen rocking the T-shirt with a black blazer, baggy jeans, and construction boots on Instagram. The T-shirt has also been worn by Jennifer Lawrence and Natalie Portman, as well as countless style bloggers and models outside Fashion Week.

I ❤️️@dior A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:31am PST

“We are so proud to support the Rihanna project,” Maria Grazia Chiuri told WWD. “If you want to change the culture around the world, there is no other way but to invest in education.”

And, earlier this month, Rihanna debuted her Fall 2017 Fenty for Puma collection at the Bibliotheque National de France during Paris Fashion Week. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the line was “detention-themed.” It was very RiRi-esque with its showing of bright Fenty hoodies, varsity jackets, puffer coats, and oversized sweaters.

Rihanna’s third show for the label is inspired by all the high school cliques. No one was left out in this collection. The models trudged down the runway as the music blasted in the background. The male and female models wore plaid skirts, oversized sweater dresses, velour track suits, crop tops, and baseball tees. Some were emblazoned with Rihanna’s lucky number 13 or 1988, her birth year.

BTS. Counting down the minutes until my #FENTYXPUMA AW17 fashion show! #PaRIH @puma A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Mar 6, 2017 at 12:45pm PST

“When I was in school, it was always my dream to dress up in whatever I want,” Rihanna said in a recent statement. “But in Barbados it was mandatory to wear a school uniform, so I had so much fun this season creating these back-to-school inspired looks, and I’m honored to present the collection in such a majestic national monument.”

There was also a lot of focus on the feet. The models strutted their stuff in the new Fenty thigh-high sneaker boots, Mary Jane socks, and creepers in mixed tartan. They also accessorized their school-girl looks with oversized scarves and teddy bear shape backpacks, which looked like something out of the ’90s hit movie Clueless.

@papermagazine A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Mar 4, 2017 at 5:37am PST

This is the third Fenty collection for the pop star. Her Marie Antionette-inspired gym and athleisure wear already hit stores on March 9. Meanwhile, her “We Should All Be Feminists” T-shirt is available for $600 at Dior.com and in stores now.

What are your thoughts on Rihanna’s fashion sense? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured image by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Fenty Puma]