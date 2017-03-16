Celeb Jihad, Fappening 2: Amanda Seyfried, Emma Watson Photo Leak Future Arrest?

The website called Celeb Jihad is getting attention due to naked photos of celebrities being leaked and called the “The Fappening 2.0,” after the famous first “Fappening” featured nude photos of celebrities being leaked online in 2014. “Fap” is slang for masturbation, as noted by the men who’ve joined the 200,000-member “NoFap” movement, which one man claims gave him “superpowers” and incredible energy after giving up masturbating for more than two years, according to The Independent. However, as reported by TMZ, even as “The Fappening 2.0” is in full swing via Celeb Jihad, some celebs aren’t sitting idly by and letting “The Fappening 2.0” just happen.

Actress Amanda Seyfried has sent lawyers after Celeb Jihad by warning the website in a letter that Amanda’s nude photos, which were taken with Seyfried’s ex-boyfriend, need to be removed from Celeb Jihad. A third-party got the naked photos of Amanda through illegal means, and since Seyfried has not given permission for her naked photos to appear on Celeb Jihad, the nude pics need to be removed. Attorneys are asking Celeb Jihad to preserve and evidence they might have in relation to the Fappening 2.0, because that will likely help them find out the source of the hacker who obtained Amanda’s naked photos.

“The Fappening 2.0” also reportedly has had an effect upon Emma Watson, with photos purportedly of Emma in various states of undress during a fitting. Watson also has her attorney working on figuring out the photo leak.

NEW: Amanda Seyfried and Emma Watson are apparently victims of the Fappening 2.0 nude photo leak https://t.co/vi4k2tGtl4 pic.twitter.com/6fONQOhRVB — Intl. Business Times (@IBTimes) March 15, 2017

One of the people involved in “The Fappening,” according to NBC News, was then 36-year-old Ryan Collins—a man whose involvement in the nude photo leak known as “The Fappening” received criminal charges.

The hackers behind the latest celebrity naked photos leaked dubbed “The Fappening 2.0” could very well end up with the same plight as Andrew Helton. According to a July 2016 report from the Los Angeles Times, the then 29-year-old Helton was sentenced to six months in federal prison for hacking into a variety of Apple and Google accounts and stealing photos. Helton got 161 naked or partially nude photos from more than a dozen folks, and some of those photos were of famous people in the nude.

Andrew, from Portland, Oregon, ran his phishing scheme by sending emails to accounts that pretended as if the user needed to click a link to verify their accounts. Those who clicked the link and then logged into their fake Apple and Google accounts unknowingly handed Helton the username and passwords to their accounts, giving Helton access to their photos as well. Helton ended up with prison time, a $3,000 fine for Andrew as well as guilty pleas to a federal hacking charge.

Now that “The Fappening 2.0” has leaked photos of Watson and other famous celebrities, according to BuzzFeed News, the online world is reacting from the leak from Tuesday evening. The publication notes that the photos of Watson and Seyfried began being spread around Reddit and 4chan that night. “The Fappening 2.0” allegedly contains sexually-explicit naked photos along with tame sexy selfies. The next few days supposedly will feature more naked photos of celebrities being leaked online.

According to the BBC, Watson’s photos are real from “The Fappening 2.0,” and they are not naked photos, but they are stolen photos.

“Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen. They are not nude photographs. Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further.”

Whether or not the hackers behind “The Fappening 2.0” will ultimately be caught and brought to justice remains to be seen.

Fappening 2.0: Second round of private photos of celebrities being leaked online https://t.co/K5PrgeAmr9 pic.twitter.com/vJ4O8fhkx9 — Milton Security (@MiltonSecurity) March 16, 2017

Amanda can be seen in the top photo above at the world premiere of Ted 2 in 2015.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images]