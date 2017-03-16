Kendall Jenner Robbed Of $ 200 K Jewelry During Party At LA Home

Burglars decamped with jewelry worth $ 200,000 from Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home late on Wednesday. The incident occurs five months after her sister Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint.

The reality star had left her home afternoon on Wednesday and returned around 8 p.m. when she found nothing amiss, TMZ reported. Kendall Jenner entered her bedroom again around 1 a.m. on Thursday when she realized she was robbed. Fearing thieves were still on her property, she made the 911 call. A thorough search by the LAPD did not reveal any signs of forced entry.

Responding to the news, Kardashian fans suggest the theft could have been an insider job. Kendall Jenner was having a party with friends on Wednesday when she was robbed and noticed the security alarm go off, but did not suspect a robbery then, Daily Mail reports. Besides her party friends, the police may also have at least one other suspect to investigate given that a stalker reportedly traumatized the 21-year-old Jenner after she moved into her 4,800 square-foot home. A restraining order was granted against the stalker.

Last year, Kim Kardashian was robbed of $ 10 million worth jewelry at gunpoint in Paris after being tied-up. The incident forced the highly-visible reality star to shy away from limelight for many days after the incident. She had recounted her trauma on an episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians.

“They ask for money. I said I don’t have any money. They dragged me out on to the hallway on top of the stairs. That’s when I saw the gun clear, like clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs.”

Her sister included, Kendall Jenner joins several other celebrities who have been robbed.

The investigation into the theft is on.

