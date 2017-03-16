Donald Trump’s Tiny Hands: How His Fingers Became A Long-Running Insult

Donald Trump has tiny hands. That’s normally the go-to insult for anyone who wants to make fun of the current president of the United States. It’s been used by everyone from presidential hopefuls like Marco Rubio to random social media users looking for a cheap joke.

Most recently, the official Twitter account for McDonald’s went rogue and tweeted the insult at Trump while also calling him a “disgusting excuse for a president.” They just couldn’t leave out the tiny hands bit.

Given the widespread use of the insult, it’s easy to wonder where it got started. As it turns out, the “Donald Trump tiny hands” meme is about 30-years-old.

The first person to point out to the world that Donald Trump had vertically challenged fingers was Graydon Carter, the current editor of Vanity Fair magazine.

In 1988, he called Trump a “short-fingered vulgarian,” in an article for Spy Magazine, a satirical publication. Graydon Carter was one of the founding editors of the magazine.

Of course, Carter’s observation about Donald’s hands got a reaction out of the real estate mogul.

According to an article in Vanity Fair, in response to the tiny hands quip, he mailed a copy of his book The Art of the Deal to the Spy Magazine offices and he circled his hands in gold Sharpie.

“If you hit me, I will hit you back 100 times harder,” he wrote in a note that he attached to the book.

He also threatened to sue them.

What’s more, according to Carter, that 30-year-old burn still stings the POTUS. He apparently kept getting letters from Trump about it long after the original article was published.

“Like so many bullies, Trump has skin of gossamer,” Carter wrote in a November 2015 letter from the editor.

“To this day, I receive the occasional envelope from Trump. There is always a photo of him—generally a tear sheet from a magazine. On all of them he has circled his hand in gold Sharpie in a valiant effort to highlight the length of his fingers,” Carter wrote. “I almost feel sorry for the poor fellow because, to me, the fingers still look abnormally stubby.”

Carter added that Trump’s most recent correspondence at the time came right before Trump launched his presidential campaign.

“The most recent offering arrived earlier this year, before his decision to go after the Republican presidential nomination,” Carter continued. “Like the other packages, this one included a circled hand and the words, also written in gold Sharpie: ‘See, not so short!’ I sent the picture back by return mail with a note attached, saying, ‘Actually, quite short.'”

There’s lots of evidence to indicate that Donald Trump gets pretty peeved when you mention his “tiny hands,” as evidenced when he and Marco Rubio butted heads.

In response to Trump calling him “Little Marco,” Rubio mockingly noted that the size of Trump’s hands did not match his height.

“And you know what they say about guys with small hands,” Rubio said with a naughty smile amidst the crowd’s laughter. “You can’t trust ’em!”

As ABC News reported at the time, at a rally outside Detroit after Rubio’s comment, Trump took time out to brag about the size and power of his hands.

“Those hands can hit a golf ball 285 yards,” Trump said while holding his hands up.

Donald Trump’s hands even came up at the Republican debate in Detroit.

“And I have to say this, I have to say this. [Rubio] hit my hands,” Trump said at one point. “Nobody has ever hit my hands. I have never heard of this.”

Somehow Trump seemed to have momentarily forgotten the 30 years of people “hitting” his hands, starting with Graydon Carter in 1988

“Look at those hands,” Trump said while holding up his hands on the debate stage. “Are they small hands? And he referred to my hands — if they are small, something else must be small.”

