Iron Fist (Finn Jones) Out On Netflix: Why Marvel Has Failed Its Lost Superhero

Daredevil was in charge of inaugurating the long list of adaptations that Marvel wants and is carrying out with Netflix. They have decided to put all the meat on the grill.

This Friday Iron Fist takes its turn. The last examination of this quartet (yes, with the road more than paved), before the great test i.e. The Defenders. For those who believe that both Netflix and Marvel have followed the same path with him as with the previous three shows, they are probably right. However, don’t get too excited because the show wouldn’t be addictive until the fifth chapter.

Iron Fist is a series very different from the previous ones to the point that during its first chapters the superhero theme is reduced to mere references. It is the story of a young man who seeks his place in a society which he does not seem to remember.

Danny Rand returns to civilization 15 years after suffering an airplane accident with his parents in which they were considered dead. But he did not die. He was welcomed by some monks in the K’un-Lun, a place between Heaven and Earth, where he was trained in martial arts and became the Iron Fist, a warrior whose has the ability to transform his fist into an authentic weapon capable of breaking through or just breaking anything. The story is much more detailed in the series as compared to how it is in the comics.

This is the initial premise of ‘Iron Fist’. A missing young man who returns years later and wants to recover what he owns, costs what it costs. But leaving aside business, Rand has a secret that although at first does not hide, many do not conceive it: it is an Iron Fist, a warrior created with the goal of defeating La Mano, a criminal organization that was introduced in Daredevil.

This aspect will become more important in the series as the chapters advance and introduce the audience to new characters, like Colleen Wing or one of the classic villains of the comic.

The essence of comics is maintained and adaptation, although with variations, is quite faithful. Iron Fist was created by Marvel in 1974, when the martial arts movies were in full swing. A hero whose fists were pure iron, with stories that went from less to more to team for several years with Power Man (Luke Cage).

The difference of style of Iron Fist compared to the other three series of Netflix is a commendable effort from Netflix. Although one also has to pull their ears for offering some pretty mediocre special effects for a series of this level. For the moment, the 13 episodes (the first season) lead to the evolution of the fourth member of The Defenders, a series that is to be released after this one.

There are a number of elements in Iron Fist that transform it into a generic series that seems too many things already seen not only in terms of the similarities with Arrow with which the comparison inevitably arises, but also in the execution of its action proposal, execution of mysteries and each narrative element marked it in its initial episodes.

The first problem is that the focus of Iron Fist stagnates too easily because it lacks enough new elements to explore its base inspired by the martial arts films of the 1970’s. Of course that is what influenced the character in the comics, but on the contrary, in this live-action version follows a much tiring route to keep pace with the series.

That does not help the fact that Finn Jones, the actor who bears the responsibility of carrying the series, is undoubtedly the protagonist with less charisma of all the Marvel superheroes put forth by Netflix. Not only that, his absolute lack of technique, or simply the bad work of choreography, strips of the mystique and martial arts that make Iron Fist something unique also happen to make it a detriment of regurgitated ideas that bring the character to not only something much more massive but also less charming.

