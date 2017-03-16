CBS Sports Site Goes Down: Last-Minute NCAA Tournament Bracket Fans Out Of Luck

The CBS Sports site has gone down late Thursday morning, leaving last-minute NCAA Tournament entrants out of luck and unable to submit their picks before the first games started at noon.

It’s not yet clear what took down the site, though it is likely a higher than normal volume to the site to fill out and make last-minute changes on March Madness brackets. There was no announcement from CBS Sports about when the site may be up, or whether those making changes when the site went down will be able to save their changes.

Word of the CBS Sports NCAA Tournament site going down spread quickly across the internet on Thursday morning, garnering attention from Reddit’s College Basketball subreddit.

“Anyone else having trouble making last minute edits to their brackets on CBS?,” wrote one person. “For the past 25 minutes I’ve been trying to get into my office pool to no avail – the page just keeps loading endlessly. WTF CBS?!?!”

This is a breaking story, and will be updated when word is available from CBS Sports on when the site will be back up or what happens to people filling out last-minute NCAA Tournament brackets.