Is Chris Evans Done With ‘Captain America’ And Donald Trump?

After Hugh Jackman, it is Chris Evans’ turn to step down from the role of the superhero. According to the new reports, Evans seemingly confirmed that once his contract with Marvel Studios is over, he is not going to renew it. So, it looks like Marvel Cinematic Universe will have to look for a new actor to play Captain America.

Earlier this year, Hugh Jackman, who portrayed Wolverine for more than 16 years, stated that he is done playing the role of Logan aka Wolverine. After Jackman’s statement, a recent article hints that even Evans is going to follow Jackman’s steps.

In the beginning, Marvel Studios wanted Chris Evans to sign a nine-picture deal, but the 35-year-old actor agreed to sign only six of their movies. The last film under his contract will be Avengers: Infinity War and a recent article from Esquire suggests that the actor is ready to move on from Steve Rogers.

The article from the Esquire did not quote the actor directly, but it hinted his future with the Marvel Studios.

“Settling in on the couch, he groans. Evans explains that he’s hurting all over because he just started his workout routine the day before to get in shape for the next two Captain America films. The movies will be shot back to back beginning in April. After that, no more red-white-and-blue costume for the thirty-five-year-old. He will have fulfilled his contract,” read the article.

The published article further explained that the lengthy shoots for Marvel films and extensive workout sessions leave little time for Evans to look at other prospective roles or explore his passion for directing feature films.

This is not the first time when the reports about Chris Evans leaving the Captain America franchise has surfaced in the recent time. During his earlier interview with the Digital Spy, Evans stated that with the last Avengers movie, his contract is up with the Marvel.

“I gave an interview once where I said I was gonna try and focus a little more on directing, and that’s true, it’s what I’m excited about right now,” Evans further added. “But acting is still… I love acting, in no way am I walking away from acting. With the shield, it’s a matter of whether or not Marvel wants to keep knocking, but my contract is up after the last Avengers movies.”

Chris Evans has also stated in September 2015, that he would be willing to sign on for more films as Captain America after Avengers: Infinity War, if Marvel wanted to extend his contract.

“Listen, if Marvel wants me they got me. I’ve never had such a relationship where you have such—I mean look at my resume, I’m used to being on set being like, ‘Ah is this movie gonna be terrible?’ “Marvel just can’t stop making great movies, they do it in their sleep. It’s wonderful directors and producers and actors and scripts, and it’s like a playground as an actor.”

Meanwhile, Evans has also shared his feelings for Donald Trump and went on to explain that he still finds Trump’s rise from billionaire businessman to the president “unbelievable.”

“They were just so happy to hear that someone was angry. Hear someone say that Washington sucks. They just want something new without actually understanding. I mean, guys like Steve Bannon—Steve Bannon!—this man has no place in politics.”

He went on to say to Esquire that as an actor, he thinks that he is not as smart as Donald Trump when it comes to business but he is very well aware of his political beliefs.

“I think it’s about how you speak up. We’re allowed to disagree. If I state my case and people don’t want to go see my movies as a result, I’m okay with that,” he further added.

It is still not officially confirmed that Chris Evans will not feature in future Marvel films, but fans will find for sure when Avengers: Infinity War opens on May 4, 2018.

