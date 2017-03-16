WWE News: Brock Lesnar Expected To Work A Lot More Dates Over This And Next Year

For years now we have seen WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar work seldom dates with the company, as he normally shows up off and on throughout the year due to his part-time schedule, but he could work more soon. Brock Lesnar is set to take on Bill Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33 in a few short weeks. Fans are on the fence about the match, making it one of the most controversial additions to the card.

It is rumored that WWE will put this match on last for the main event and that it could last for five to seven minutes. This is of course coming off of the match they had at WrestleMania 20 thirteen years ago that was seen as one of the worst matches in the history of WrestleMania. The altercations the two have gotten into over the last year have done nothing for fans, and the WWE fans are hoping that the two will at least make the match worth watching due to so much being put into it.

Regardless of what happens in their match, WWE is planning to use Brock Lesnar for a lot of things over the next year. The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Brock Lesnar is going into the final year of his three year deal that he signed with WWE back in 2015. He reportedly signed a new deal near WrestleMania 31. At that time, it was reported that he might jump to the UFC as he felt better than he had in years prior and that he could easily make the jump due to it.

Of course, in 2016 we saw him show up at UFC 200 where he completely dominated Mark Hunt. It was reported shortly after that Lesnar was caught with a testosterone increasing medications called clomiphene and hydroxy-clomiphene to help raise his, well, testosterone. The medicine can be used for people to get off of the use of steroids.

The medicine is known as being an anti-estrogen drug. It helps men in a number of ways. Jon Jones was caught with the same supplement, which is normally used for men that want to make sure they have some, well, “proper swimmers” to help get their wife or girlfriend pregnant. It is given by doctors off and on, but only for certain reasons such as the reasons mentioned above.

Due to this, he ended up getting suspended for a year from the world of MMA, at least in the United States. Brock Lesnar would eventually decide to retire from the sport despite being nearly halfway through his suspension. Brock never really cared about going back full-time it seemed, but he was willing to see if he could actually do it. Due to the fact that he had to take testosterone to get to where he could stay on an even playing field, this could have pushed him to retire once more. It’ll be interesting to see if it stays that way.

Paul Heyman once said of Brock Lesnar, if he does not like or want to do something, he simply won’t do it. He claimed Lesnar loved pro-wrestling and was really enjoying his time with the WWE. Due to that love of WWE, he has started to work a bit more for the company over the last year. However, it is expected that Brock will work a lot more for the WWE over the next year.

Due to going into his final year of the three-year deal he signed, WWE wants to make sure they use him a lot more often before he leaves or signs on for a new deal. It is not expected for him to work a full-time schedule like other WWE Superstars, but he will work more live events, television tapings, and PPVs. It has been rumored for months now that Brock Lesnar would beat Goldberg at WrestleMania 33, which would lead to him winning the WWE Universal Championship for the first time.

Many WWE fans scoffed at the idea, because the last time Brock Lesnar held a World Title, he barely worked for WWE. Most fans have no issue with Brock Lesnar being a World Champion because he is clearly a legitimate athlete who people could see as a champion. The problem is, fans do not like the idea of not seeing the World Champion for months at a time. If Brock is set to work more dates in both 2017 and 2018, that could lead to fans supporting the idea of Lesnar being the WWE Universal Champion.

Brock Lesnar’s WWE Championship run was really nothing to write home about, despite the great matches he had along the way. However, with the brand split now being in play, Lesnar being part of WWE RAW is needed now more than ever. If he is to be the WWE Universal Champion, it makes sense for him to remain on the roster each month until he drops it. This looks to be the plan for Brock Lesnar, and WWE may very well get a lot of love for this decision from the fans.

[Featured Image By WWE]