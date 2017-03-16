Leah Messer Dishes On Her Future Wealth After Daughter’s Pregnancy Announcement

Leah Messer is focused on her future as she continues to be bombarded by rumors of a possible pregnancy.

As she insists that she is not pregnant, despite her daughter’s announcement on Facebook Live last month, the Teen Mom 2 star has taken to Instagram account on a couple of occasions to tell fans about her future and plans for wealth.

“Oh what my future holds,” Leah Messer wrote with a selfie days ago, also including the hash tags, “Blessed,” “Grateful,” “Happiness,” “Peace,” “Joy” and “Wealth.”

Leah Messer is currently selling lip gloss to her fans and followers on social media and also generates money from role on Teen Mom 2, which is expected to air its eighth season later this year.

Leah Messer also shared a photo of her daughter, Adalynn, and told fans, “She knows how she gets her money.”

Leah Messer continued on with her money-related posts on March 15, when she shared yet another selfie and told fans she was “making money” and “changing lives.”

“Another successful day!” she captioned her latest photo. “It only gets better from here!”

Leah Messer announced months ago that she had enrolled in college in West Virginia, but because she hasn’t said a thing about her education on Instagram in recent weeks, many have suspected that she may have dropped out. That said, there is no information available proving the reality star is no longer enrolled.

Leah Messer and her daughter, Adalynn, whose father is Messer’s second husband, Jeremy Calvert, participated in a live Facebook session last month and during heir broadcast, the 4-year-old told her mom to tell her fans about the baby in her belly. Immediately, without any explanation of her daughter’s comment, a concerned-looking Messer ended the broadcast as she appeared to wipe a tear beneath her eye.

Leah Messer remained silent for a while but in the weeks since Adalynn’s shocking announcement, she has spoken out numerous times to assure fans that she is not expecting her fourth child. In addition to denying she was pregnant during a live Teen Mom 2 after show, Messer also released a statement to fans on Facebook, confirming there was no truth to what her daughter had said.

“You guyssss!! Kids say the craziesttt things. Of course other moms of young kids can totally relate,” Leah Messer wrote. “I am in an amazing place in my life & I have enough respect for all of you to tell you if I am pregnant! Let’s just say that you have to be In a serious relationship and intimate with someone for that to happen. The only male I’m cuddling is my brand new adorablee male puppy! Adalynn most definitely has a boisterous & creative personality. I was mortified to say the least, but that’s a little one for ya!”

She also confirmed to fans that she is currently using birth control. “I am on birth control too. I have the Mirena but next year my plan is to go with the copper IUD. #NoMoBabies for Leah anytime soon,” she explained.

Following Leah Messer’s denial, she seemingly added to the speculation with numerous photo posts on Facebook, a couple of which included stories about babies and others that included ultrasound photos.

Leah Messer hasn’t publicly dated anyone since splitting from her second husband nearly two years ago, but for several months in late 2015, she was linked to trainer T.R. Dues.

To see more of Leah Messer and her family, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

