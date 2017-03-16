Jennifer Lopez And A-Rod Engaged Already? ‘Jenny From The Block’ Has A New Rock

Jennifer Lopez just rocked what looked like an engagement ring getting ready to board a plane from Los Angeles. The shocking development had everyone thinking her romance with Alex Rodriguez is heating up, but is their relationship a complete sham?

OK Magazine released photos of Lopez’s new bling. The singer was spotted boarding a flight to Miami with her cute daughter Emme tagging along. Lopez was adorned with her usual amount of flair, but the engagement ring on her left hand created quite the stir.

Jennifer Lopez rocks diamond ring on THAT FINGER on trip with Alex Rodriguez https://t.co/SlkkGmWOiM — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) March 11, 2017

Although many suspected that Lopez and Rodriguez had become engaged, inside sources revealed that it might be another publicity stunt. As fans will recall, Lopez shared some intimate photos of her and Drake together a few months back. The relationship proved nothing more than an attention grabber, which has many thinking the same is true of her fling with Rodriguez.

According to USA Today, Lopez has been secretly dating the former Yankees infielder for months. Solid evidence of their relationship hasn’t surfaced and it sounds eerily similar to her romance with Drake. Further, Lopez is coming off a relationship with Casper Smart, which only ended a few months ago.

Lopez has not commented on the status of her romantic life. If her multiple relationships are a scam, then she’s certainly attracting a lot of attention for her Las Vegas shows.

During an appearance with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Lopez deflected when asked about her past dating experience. Cohen asked the star which one of her former boyfriends she turned down and Lopez refused to answer.

“Jennifer, you said in an interview that you were proposed to five times in your life,” Cohen asked. “Name someone who you turned down.”

Cohen’s other guest, Ray Liotta, was quick to fire, “Drake, right?”

“Shh, no!” Lopez answered back. “Oh, my god. Ugh, I can’t. I can’t do it.”

While Lopez keeps everyone guessing, Gossip Cop reports that Lopez’s friends are not worried about her moving too fast with A-Rod. Shortly after the engagement ring sighting, sources revealed that Lopez’s close friends want her to put the brakes on her romance with the baseball star.

“Friends are worried because she’s only just come out of the relationship with Drake and she’s jumped right back in. There are concerns that she’s moving way too fast,” an insider stated. “[Lopez’s] heading for heartbreak again. When it comes to love, she marches to the beat of her own drum, and she can’t help being a hopeless romantic.”

Of course, Jennifer Lopez told Ellen DeGeneres that she and Drake never dated. Instead, she revealed that they are simply close friends. A rep of Lopez also debunked the rumors and revealed that Lopez’s friends aren’t worry about her dating life.

At the same time, E! News just released photos of Lopez and Rodriguez on a romantic getaway to the Bahamas. The couple was spotted arriving in Marsh Harbour together before cozying up on a boat that took them to the Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club on the Abaco Islands.

Despite the news of an engagement, a source close to the couple claims their romance is new and they are simply enjoying their time together. “This is very, very new,” the insider stated. “It’s not serious at all. J. Lo is just dating.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez work out together in Miami after Bahamas getaway — see the pics https://t.co/Jo76wJBAb7 pic.twitter.com/zSglY2ueof — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 16, 2017

The source added that Lopez and Rodriguez are not looking for a proper relationship. Instead, the two are happy to spend time together and don’t want anything serious. The two sparked a romance after Rodriguez watched Lopez’s concert at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. After the concert, Rodriguez and Lopez posed for pictures and have remained in contact ever since.

Tell us! Do you think Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have what it takes for a lasting relationship? Let us know in the comments.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]