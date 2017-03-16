Bitter Luke Pell Attacks Nick Viall As ‘Terrible’ And ‘Narcissistic’

A bitter Luke Pell is attacking Nick Viall for being a “terrible” and “narcissistic” Bachelor. The almost-Bachelor lead isn’t holding back in his scathing remarks about the man who took his place at the last minute.

Pell was ready to board a plane to L.A. and begin filming the show when he received the worst phone call of his life from ABC. Producers told him that he wasn’t going to be The Bachelor after all because they decided to go in a different direction. They had selected a different lead, that being Nick.

Luke Pell isn’t impressed with Nick Viall and is making his feeling known to the world in a new interview. He tells In Touch magazine that he believes that he would’ve been by far a better lead on The Bachelor than Nick.

“I definitely would have made a better Bachelor. I’m one of the most genuine and honest people.”

Luke Pell says he’s not the only one who feels this way. He went on to say that he’s heard from a lot of people that Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor was “terrible.”

“Based on the unsolicited feedback I’ve gotten from people, this season has been terrible.”

Pell agrees with a lot of the talk that Viall went on The Bachelor for fame. He thinks Nick signing on with Dancing with the Stars is a huge indicator that he’s full of himself.

“He could have ended this season and [gone back to a normal life], but instead he chose to do the most narcissistic thing you can do, which is Dancing With the Stars. I think that makes a statement.”

Luke Pell was as close as you can get to filming The Bachelor. It was just before the announcement was made that week that the 32-year-old got the dreaded phone call from studio producers.

“Over the past few weeks leading up to the announcement, we had come to terms with a contract that everyone on both ends was happy with,” Pell told E! News last September. “We planned out what the season would look like in detail. They even asked about my sister coming on an episode of the show. Casting was almost, if not completely, finalized.”

The call was a crushing blow to the war veteran who had his heart on finding love in Season 21. Nick Viall was chosen after winning over fans on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. His journey in finding love three times — twice on The Bachelorette and again in BIP — resulted in heartbreak and the franchise wanted to give him another chance.

There were rumors as well that Nick was chosen because Luke was more interested in promoting his music career than finding love on The Bachelor. Ironically, Nick was also criticized for going on the show for the same reasons. There seems to be plenty of blame to go around.

It’s unknown if Pell will be on Bachelor in Paradise Season 4. He’s still relevant and fans care about what he’s up to. Moreover, he’s giving interviews this week to different magazines since Nick’s season wrapped up with him getting engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi. Will Luke be given another shot on BIP and wind up as The Bachelor if he doesn’t find the right woman this summer?

