‘Bold & Beautiful’ Schedule & Spoilers: Katie Pushes Brooke, Steffy & Liam Wed

Fans are facing a short break in the drama this week on The Bold and the Beautiful, but spoilers hint that there is juicy chaos on the way. People have gathered in Australia for Liam and Steffy’s wedding, with Brooke and Bill’s nuptials set to follow, but Katie is suspicious of what Quinn’s been up to, and she’s not letting go of this. Thomas invited Sally to join him for the festivities, and Bold and Beautiful spoilers tease that the next few episodes will be great ones.

There are no new episodes of Bold and Beautiful on Thursday, March 16 or Friday, March 17 due to CBS airing the NCAA basketball tournament. This means that everybody is left hanging for a long weekend, but spoilers indicate that the week of March 20 will have plenty of action to make up for the short hiatus.

Katie has already gone to Brooke to try to convince her that something inappropriate has developed between Ridge and Quinn, but so far, the Logan sisters remain at odds over the situation. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that after seeing Quinn and Ridge looking far too close to one another on the plane heading to Australia, Katie will approach her sister again and be insistent that there is an issue here. Of course, Brooke doesn’t want to believe any of this, and SheKnows Soaps details that, for now, she’ll remain torn between Katie and her fiance.

Sally decided to go to Australia to be with Thomas for the wedding, and she got stuck between a couple of familiar faces on her flight. Viewers may remember this couple from Quinn’s challenging flight last year to surprise Eric in Monaco, and they’re back with more hijinx on this flight. Despite the challenges, Sally will make it to Australia, and she’ll be giddy to surprise Thomas. However, Bold and Beautiful spoilers note that she’ll struggle with indecision over whether to allow a romance to blossom with Thomas or steal the Forrester designs to help Spectra Fashions.

Monday’s episode will show Eric and Quinn spending time together at the Sydney Harbor and at this point, Eric remains blissfully unaware of what his wife and his son have been doing together. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy and Ivy will squeeze in a Forrester Creations photo shoot by the Sydney Opera House during Tuesday’s show and Wednesday brings the big wedding between Steffy and Liam. Will there be any drama surrounding this one? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers note that Wyatt will be seen drinking and wallowing over his ex-wife and his brother tying the knot, but it does sound as if the nuptials will take place without any major interruptions.

Thursday brings some time with Brooke and Eric together, looking back over the thirty years they have known one another, and it sounds as if this is a nod to the Bold and Beautiful anniversary that happens to be hitting on March 23. Spoilers have noted that the series will be sharing some emotional moments to honor this 30th anniversary of the show and fans can’t wait to see these play out. Viewers will have to tune in to see if Sally causes any waves at the wedding in Australia as Thomas’ guest, but Bold and Beautiful spoilers share that Steffy will have some thoughts to share with Thomas about his decision to invite Spectra to the wedding, and it sounds as if this might be an intense discussion.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Ridge and Quinn will once again talk with one another about how their dalliance has to end as his wedding looms, but fans know that these two can’t seem to stay away from one another. How far will Katie go to expose them and ensure that their secret is revealed to Brooke and Eric? What happens when the two are finally exposed? Celeb Dirty Laundry speculates that this could all blow up in Australia, leading Brooke to elope with Bill, and it sounds as if viewers might embrace that if it were to happen.

Some fans have speculated that a pairing between Katie and Eric might be on the horizon, while others wonder if Brooke might end up ditching both Ridge and Bill and give things with Eric one more try. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that the short wait for new episodes will be worth it, as the week of March 20 will bring intense drama and chaos that could shake up everything for these families.

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]