‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Murder Plot Thickens With Deimos At The Center

Days of Our Lives spoilers are here, and it looks like the murder plot that’s being teased is gearing up. While there are a ton of people who can perish, most fingers point to Deimos. Days of Our Lives fans might not be too surprised by this development. After all, news broke that actor Vincent Irizarry was leaving the show. Fans weren’t happy with the news and didn’t know what to think of the announcement, but now it looks like we’re closer to getting some answers.

Some spoilers theorized that production might recast but it seems like Days of Our Lives is going in a completely different direction. This murder plot was recently teased with the sudden change in the head writer. The Inquisitr teased that former head writer Dena Higley started this storyline and new head writer Ron Carlivati said that he intends to see this storyline out to the end.

It’s easy for the Days of Our Lives spoilers to lead any fan to think that this murder plot surrounds Deimos. The announcement of Carlivati taking over was announced close to the breaking news that Vincent Irizarry was leaving the show. So it’s not hard to believe these two announcements are tied together.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, the murder mystery will intensify as the weeks go on. Spoilers state that Deimos will get on everyone’s bad side like he has been doing for a few weeks now. The Deimos who was willing to change seems dead, and now it looks like his decision to take everyone down might lead to his demise.

In the latest #DAYS, a jealous Deimos makes one last heartfelt plea to Nicole. https://t.co/qSQD9mU0AM pic.twitter.com/Ao4gFly91J — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 14, 2017

While he was distracted by Nicole’s situation with baby Holly, he will turn his attention toward Chad and Gabi. Once he figures out that Chad has feelings for Gabi, he will try to kidnap Abigail and Gabi so he could lure Chad to him.

Days of Our Lives spoilers state Deimos’ plan to capture the two women Chad loves is a recipe for disaster, and he will play on this love triangle for his own benefit. He’ll make Chad choose which one to save, and that might bring answers for Days of Our Lives fans who want to see who Chad loves more.

That said, Days of Our Lives viewers shouldn’t worry about either lady’s fate. As the Inquisitr reported, Abigail and Chad are going to get some major stories with the shift in writing, and Gabi is staying put, too. It’s Deimos who fans need to worry about as his fate seems to be sealed.

Usually, days after an exit is announced, news leaks of the actor or actress who will take the role, but this isn’t the case for Deimos. The news of Irizarry’s firing has been around with no answers as to who will play the villain on Days of Our Lives. There’s a good chance fans haven’t heard news about a recasting because Deimos will exit the series completely.

‘Days Of Our Lives’ News: Vincent Irizarry Leaving DOOL, Deimos Kiriakis To Exit https://t.co/YK4FOCvbzQ pic.twitter.com/vcms6OutpH — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) February 15, 2017

Even though Deimos is a villain, fans weren’t happy when it was announced that Irizarry was fired. Some fans had hope that Deimos would still have a part on the show, but there’s no sign of that.

What do you think of the latest spoilers for DOOL? Will Deimos’ exit from the show end in bloodshed or will he be able to escape his demons unscathed?

