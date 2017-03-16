Selena Gomez Speaks To Vogue About Rehab Stay, Taking Time Off From Instagram

Selena Gomez took a few months off from her career last year and during a new interview with Vogue magazine, she’s opening up about her hiatus.

As the 24-year-old singer continues to make headlines for her new relationship with The Weeknd, she’s offered fans a candid interview about her decision to cancel her Revival World Tour last August and tend to her mental health needs in a treatment facility in Tennessee.

“You have no idea how incredible it felt to just be with six girls,” Selena Gomez explained to the magazine, according to a report by Just Jared on March 16. “Real people who couldn’t give two s**ts about who I was, who were fighting for their lives. It was one of the hardest things I’ve done, but it was the best thing I’ve done.”

Selena Gomez announced her struggles with anxiety, depression and panic attacks in August of last year with a statement to People Magazine. At the time, Gomez revealed that due to her struggles with Lupus, she had begun to experience emotional struggles and personal challenges.

When Selena Gomez announced her struggles publicly, she was midway through her Revival World Tour, which kicked off in May of last year and was expected to continue until December.

“Tours are a really lonely place for me. My self-esteem was shot. I was depressed, anxious. I started to have panic attacks right before getting onstage, or right after leaving the stage. Basically I felt I wasn’t good enough, wasn’t capable,” Selena Gomez explained. “I felt I wasn’t giving my fans anything, and they could see it—which, I think, was a complete distortion.”

According to Selena Gomez, she was caught off guard when fans began to smoke and drink at her shows.

“I’m looking into their eyes, and I don’t know what to say. I couldn’t say, ‘Everybody, let’s pinky-promise that you’re beautiful!’ It doesn’t work that way, and I know it because I’m dealing with the same s**t they’re dealing with,” she said.

Selena Gomez was under intense stress during her tour and in the midst of her struggles, she was involved in a messy Instagram fight with her former boyfriend, Justin Bieber, who was dating Sofia Richie at the time. As fans may recall, Gomez and Bieber began feuding after Bieber posted a photo of himself and Richie and a couple of allegations of betrayals were made. Bieber even accused Gomez of using him for attention.

“I wasn’t figuring my own stuff out, so I felt I had no wisdom to share. And so maybe I thought everybody out there was thinking, This is a waste of time,” Selena Gomez revealed.

Selena Gomez also took time off from social media last year and during her interview with Vogue magazine, she explained that before her Instagram break, she had become consumed with the platform.

“It’s what I woke up to and went to sleep to. I was an addict, and it felt like I was seeing things I didn’t want to see, like it was putting things in my head that I didn’t want to care about,” she said. “I always end up feeling like s**t when I look at Instagram. Which is why I’m kind of under the radar, ghosting it a bit.”

Selena Gomez may be staying under the radar to a point, but she hasn’t been completely missing in action. Instead, she’s been regularly updating her social media pages, including her Instagram account, and recently shared a photo of herself in the studio with a couple of her go-to songwriters, Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels.

