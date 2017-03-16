Ivana Trump’s Memoir: What To Expect From Donald Trump’s Ex-Wife’s Book?

Donald Trump’s second wife, Ivana Trump is writing a memoir titled Raising Trump. The upcoming memoir will focus on Donald and Ivana’s three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. Although, it’s reported that Ivana will not be writing much about her life with Donald, but it will be hard to write about their kids without talking about their father.

As reported by Daily News, in Raising Trump, Ivana will reflect on her life and will recount the teaching she empowered on her children as they were growing up. The publisher of Gallery Books, Jennifer Bergstrom, told the Associated Press that the said memoir will be published on Sept. 12. In a released statement, Ms. Bergstrom stated that Ivana’s Raising Trump will be a story about her “childhood in communist Czechoslovakia, her escape from the regime and relocation to New York, her whirlwind romance, and her great success as a businesswoman.”

“As her former husband takes his place as the 45th president of the United States, his children have also been thrust into the media spotlight — but it is Ivana who raised them and proudly instilled in them what she believes to be the most important life lessons: loyalty, honesty, integrity and drive.”

Gallery has called the book the “non-political” life of Ivana. However, even there are a lot of things one can expect from Ivana’s upcoming memoir. Here are few such instances that Ivana may cover in Raising Trump.

Ivana’s contribution in Trump Organization:

The Czech-American author, Ivana was married to Alfred Winklmayr before she came to the New York City and met Donald Trump. The duo got married on April 7, 1977, in a lavish wedding. During the early 80’s, both Donald and Ivana became the leading figures in New York society because of their joint projects, including the renovation of the Grand Hyatt Hotel in NYC, construction of the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort in Atlantic City and the Trump Tower on Fifty Avenue in Manhattan.

Ivana became the Vice President of Interior Design for The Trump Organization and lead the signature design of Trump Tower.

Donald and Ivana’s marriage and divorce proceedings:

In later years, Trump appointed her to head up the Trump Castle Hotel and Casino as president. From their marriage, Donald and Ivana have three children: Donald John Jr. (born on Dec. 31. 1977), Ivanka Marie (born on Oct. 30, 1981) and Eric Fredrick (born on Jan. 6, 1984).

As many know that towards the end of 1990, rumors began to circulate that Donald Trump was having an affair with Marla Maples. In 1991, Ivana filed for divorce, seeking a greater amount of the family fortune that had been set out in her prenuptial agreement.

Ivana’s life after divorcing Donald Trump:

After divorcing the real estate tycoon, Ivana Trump signed on with the William Morris Agency and developed lines of clothing, fashion jewelry and beauty products that were sold through different television shopping channels.

In Feb. 1999, she launched her own lifestyle magazine titled Ivana’s Living in Style. After that, she wrote several books including the novels For Love Alone, Lucy Wilkins and Free to Love. In her book, For Love Alone, Ivana strongly modeled the character of the protagonist Adam after Donald Trump. As reported by Jezebel, For Love Alone, Donald Trump claimed that his ex-wife’s romantic novel was a lightly fictionalized version of their marriage and even violated the nondisclosure agreement. He even sued her for $25 million, but Ivana countersued over other parts of the divorce agreement and, in 1993, both of them settled their differences.

It is still too early to comment of Ivana Trump’s upcoming memoir, but it will surely be interesting to see what she has to write about the 45th President of the United States of America and their children.

[Featured Image by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for FIT]