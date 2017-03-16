McDonald’s Twitter Hack: ‘Tiny Hands’ Trump A ‘Disgusting Excuse Of A President’

The hashtag #BoycottMcDonalds might soon be trending along with #BoycottHawaii. That’s because, according to the Huffington Post, along with plenty of other Twitter users, President Donald Trump might not want to order a Big Mac to eat with a knife and fork at McDonald’s in the near future, at least not if the below screenshots of the controversial McDonald’s corporate tweet was actually sent by McDonald’s. Update: The McDonald’s corporate account says that they were hacked and that Twitter notified them of the problem. The tweet at hand that disparaged President Trump’s hands and called him disgusting has been deleted (whereby it was originally pinned to the top of McDonald’s corporate Twitter account) and McDonald’s says their Twitter account is now secure.

As seen in the below tweets, McDonald’s corporate Twitter account at @McDonaldsCorp published a tweet on the morning of Thursday, March 16, which tagged @realDonaldTrump, called Mr. Trump a “disgusting excuse of a President,” and went on to write about how much they wanted President Barack Obama back as President of the U.S. instead of “tiny hands” Trump.

The tweet shown on the McDonald’s corporate account also directly tagged Mr. Obama in the portion that stated, “We would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.” Even though the tweet was deleted not long after the hacker pinned the tweet about Mr. Trump to the top of the McDonald’s corporate Twitter account, plenty of people were able to grab screenshot images of the tweet prior to it being deleted.

As seen via a Twitter image search for McDonald’s, lots of folks captured screenshot images of the disparaging tweet, which showed that the tweet received nearly 2,000 likes and retweets before being deleted from McDonald’s corporate Twitter account. Some of the folks who captured a screenshot image of the insulting tweet against President Trump that appeared on the corporate Twitter account of McDonald’s went on to tag McDonald’s and their corporate account on Twitter to ask for an explanation.

Others joked that it was time to have a meal at McDonald’s because of the tweet that praised President Obama and insulted President Trump. As seen in the top photo above, President Trump spoke to others aboard Air Force One prior to landing at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, on Wednesday, March 15. Responses like the following are being published on Twitter about the McDonald’s Twitter melee against Mr. Trump.

Those who didn’t realize that McDonald’s had their corporate Twitter account hacked spoke of boycotting McDonald’s.

It wasn’t the first time Twitter had a problem with high-profile accounts being hacked. Twitter accounts recently featured plenty of swastikas, reports Wired, when the Twitter accounts of Forbes, Duke University, BBC North America and Amnesty International all were hacked and Turkish messages appeared thereon. It was due to the third-party app called Twitter Counter, which was compromised, and let the hackers send messages about Nazis on various Twitter accounts. The large-scale cyber-attack, which placed the hashtags #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda, may not be over as news about McDonald’s corporate Twitter account hacking made big news on Thursday.

