Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Reportedly ‘Arguing’ After Miranda Lambert Reunion

Blake Shelton began to date Gwen Stefani soon after his divorce from Miranda Lambert. Now, more than a year since rumors soared that Shelton and Stefani had gone from a flirty friendship on The Voice to a blossoming romance, several new reports are hinting that the honeymoon phase of their romance is over. One report alleges that Gwen was bickering with the country crooner on The Voice. Moreover, that allegation of a battle between the lovebirds comes in the wake of an alleged reunion between Blake and Miranda.

Radar Online reported that the “honeymoon’s over” as far as Stefani and the country music king are concerned, revealing that the two were “caught arguing” on the set of The Voice. But is their bickering the result of the competitive nature of The Voice, or is there something more behind those arguments?

Allegations that Shelton and Gwen were fighting come as the battle rounds are getting ferocious on The Voice. But it’s allegedly not just on stage that the two argue, with Radar reporting that the “REAL battle is being waged backstage” between the two celebrity lovebirds. Viewers can watch for the fireworks as well, however, noted a production insider to the media outlet.

“Gwen and Blake are actually becoming really competitive with each other this season and it is quite fun to watch.”

But there’s reportedly a noticeable difference this season on The Voice. Stefani and Shelton once helped one another and teamed up, according to the insider, who described the two as individually “out to win it this time around.”

Gwen, 47, and Blake, 40, began their romance in November 2015 after she split from Gavin Rossdale, 51, and he ended his marriage to Miranda Lambert, 33. And while the couple has been seen together off-stage everywhere from their home towns to the football field, the media outlet also reported that Stefani and Shelton “were offered a massive cash bonus to keep their flirtation going strong” on The Voice.

But keeping that flirtation strong has been a challenge, according to the production insider.

“They have been arguing a lot backstage when the cameras are not rolling.”

Moreover, the source revealed that the mom of three (Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3) and her country music crooner have stopped addressing each other by cute names and behaving as if they are in love.

“Blake and Gwen are not calling each other cutesy names like they used to and they are not acting all lovey-dovey like they have been in the past!” added the insider.

What might have happened to cause Shelton and Stefani to be arguing? The allegations come in the wake of a report that Blake reunited with his ex-wife Miranda Lambert recently, during which he allegedly confessed that he missed her and was feeling guilty about their divorce.

The alleged reunion between Shelton and Lambert reportedly has put his romance with Gwen at risk, according to a source cited by En Stars.

The reunion involving Miranda reportedly took place during an event in Nashville, and Stefani was not present. Shelton allegedly began “pouring his heart out” in revealing how much he missed Lambert, revealed the insider.

“Blake said he’s been carrying around a ton of emotional baggage and guilt since they divorced.”

While this reportedly intimate conversation between her boyfriend and Miranda took place, Stefani was thousands of miles away, according to the source. But Shelton allegedly didn’t tell his gal pal about his reunion with Lambert.

Instead, the country crooner reportedly told Gwen that he “avoided” Miranda and “didn’t speak” to Lambert at all, said the insider, who predicted that Stefani would “go nuts” when she found out.

“Gwen has always been insecure and jealous over Blake’s womanizing ways.”

The source expressed concern that when and if Stefani learned about Shelton’s alleged reunion with his ex-wife, it could cause problems in the relationship.

“Blake and Miranda reconnecting could be the nail in the coffin for Blake’s relationship with Gwen,” summed up the insider.

However, as far as Lambert’s relationship with her new boyfriend Anderson East is concerned, it doesn’t seem to be in danger.

Instead, Lambert thrilled her fans by posting a new photo of herself with East that CMT noted appeared to be “very intimate.”

Anderson has been appearing at some of Miranda’s shows recently, and the two did a duet of “Stay With Me.” The choice of that song combined with the photo got fans tweeting about the possibilities that the couple is taking their romance to the next level.

“I think that Miranda Lambert and Anderson East makes an adorable couple,” tweeted one approving fan.

