Mama June Kids Honey Boo Boo And Pumpkin Need To Lose Weight, Mom Won’t Allow It

Mama June’s kids, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, like their mother, have weight issues of their own, but the From Not To Hot star is not particularly interested in making them take off the pounds.

As The Sun reports, Mama June has been doing everything expected of her as she follows up from gastric sleeve surgery, including watching what she eats, seeing her physical trainer every day, and maintaining regular visits with her family doctor. The new lifestyle seems to have paid off as the formerly obese star of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo has dropped from well over 350 pounds to a slim and trim size 4.

Dramatically slimmed down Mama June tries on a wedding dress – and she’s feelin’ her new self https://t.co/FPEBGgbiPO pic.twitter.com/ADojzppSCE — People Magazine (@people) March 9, 2017

However, Mama June is not the only woman in her family to have struggled with her weight. Daughters Alana, 11 (“Honey Boo Boo”), and Lauryn, 17 (“Pumpkin”), both have weight issues of their own. And in a recent episode of From Not To Hot, the family’s doctor suggested that the girls might want to take up their mom’s eating habits for their own health as well.

Honey Boo Boo was having none of that.

“Like, I have no idea what this man’s talking about. Mama’s on this diet, but I’m not, boo boo. I like my curves. … I mean, seriously, this dude is really crazy.”

Even Honey Boo Boo is shocked by Mama June’s stunning new look https://t.co/UfZ00Lfvc9 pic.twitter.com/tPJczlyd0n — The Sun (@TheSun) March 12, 2017

Speaking to Us Weekly earlier this week, Mama June said that she wants her daughters – especially Alana, who is entering an awkward age – to be focused on body positivity.

“I mean, I want her to love herself for her, and love her for her, and not give a s**t what anybody else says. But also [I tell her], ‘I need you to know that you need to be worrying,’ because her dad, her grandmother on that side, does have diabetes and stuff.”

She also noted that, as Alana approaches adolescence, she may just grow out of her weight.

“I’ve seen people extra big at 10 or 11 and be skinny as hell whenever they get older.”

In case you didn’t already know, Mama June has two other kids besides Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin, according to The Sun. Older daughters Anna ‘Chickadee’ Shannon (now Cardwell) (born 1995), and Jessica ‘Chubbs’ Shannon (born 1997) have not been featured particularly prominently on From Not To Hot.

Cardwell doesn’t see much of her mom these days, but she caught up with Us Weekly in late February to talk about her mom’s weight loss.

“I think she’s more into it now because she can wear blue jeans and she can wear all the clothes and stuff like that. And before she couldn’t do that.”

As The Daily Mail reports, Anna’s relationship with her mother has been rather strained, to put it mildly, for the past few years. Back in 2014, news broke that Shannon had re-kindled a relationship with a convicted sex offender, Mark McDaniel. It would later emerge that McDaniel had molested Anna a decade earlier, and that relationship – which Mama June denied – cost Shannon not only her relationship with her oldest daughter but also her popular show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, as well.

These days, mom and daughter are getting along as best they can in light of what’s happened. She lives several states away, and they only see each other sporadically – such as when Mama June came to town when her granddaughter, Kaitlyn, had surgery.

You can see Mama June and her two youngest kids during new episodes of From Not To Hot, which airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on WEtv.

