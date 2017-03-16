Jon Snow Nearly Had His Face Mangled Because HBO Thought He’s ‘Too Disney’

Thinking that Jon Snow’s reminiscent of a Disney prince, Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss once thought of creating a scene in which he’ll accidentally burn off his precious face and mane. The HBO creators revealed that while Kit Harington did not object, he was evidently sad that he would part ways with Jon’s matinee idol appeal.

“We wrote a scene for Kit Harington where his face melted off. There’s a scene in the first season where he fights with a White Walker and it catches on fire and he burns his hand,” they detailed.

The duo said that the network felt that Jon was “too Disney, too Harry Potter” that they wanted to change that and “ugly him up.” They admitted that the famous character has such great mane and pout which prompted them to write a script detailing Jon’s new “mangled” face.

It turns out that the two are merely joking. Jon will return for the show’s penultimate season this July 16 with his glorious hair still intact.

Kit’s ruggedly handsome appearance has also landed him an advertorial for Dolce & Gabbana’s The One for Men cologne. The British actor recently went to Naples, Italy, to shoot for the commercial. It isn’t the first time that he will represent a brand because he previously posed for Jimmy Choo’s fragrance line. GQ reported “he has it all” – from a flourishing career to a stable relationship with former Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie.

Meanwhile, speculations about HBO producing a Game of Thrones spin-off have been emerging since there are only 15 episodes left. Even if they have a massive contribution to Game of Thrones, David and D.B. do not see themselves involved in the spin-off. As reported by The Independent, they are contented to be mere spectators because they believe HBO deserves to have “new visions.”

“There’s always going be an urge — the characters who maybe will survive — there’s always going to be this temptation to keep doing it; to do the spin-off show or do the sequel show and everything. And I think HBO might well do one and I’m looking forward to watching it.”

HBO programming president Casey Bloys previously confirmed that they’re not closing their doors for a sequel. However, should they decide to pursue a Game of Thrones follow-up, it “has to feel very special” and not just manufactured for the sake of having a sequel.

Those who will miss the show can look forward to George R.R. Martin’s works. The author isn’t done with the Game of Thrones universe yet as fans await for the release of the highly-anticipated Winds of Winter.

The novelist previously assured fans that he would take a break from attending conventions for him to focus on his novel. When a fan asked to contact him for help regarding his thesis, George made it clear through his blog’s comment section that Winds of Winter remains his priority.

“Sorry, not doing any ICE & FIRE interviews until WINDS is finished.”

He also addressed his reputation for killing off characters. Despite the gory deaths in the series, he claims to be a real “romantic at heart.” He pointed out that many romantic tales have shattering endings.

“And who says romanticism requires saccharine happy endings? What’s more romantic than ROMEO & JULIET, WUTHERING HEIGHTS, THE GREAT GATSBY. In sf and fantasy, we have works like ‘The Ballad of Lost C’mell’ and Beren & Luthien…”

George hasn’t given a clue if Winds of Winter will come out this year. Fans can only hope that it won’t be too long.

[Featured Image by HBO]