Meek Mill Arrested: Nicki Minaj’s Ex-Boyfriend In Jail After Airport Brawl?

Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend cannot seem to stay out of trouble. The recent news reports suggest that Meek Mill was arrested after allegedly getting into a brawl at a St. Louis airport!

Meek Mill has been charged with assault after an airport brawl https://t.co/6q48ulj6H2 pic.twitter.com/PbNguQOETG — Rap-Up (@RapUp) March 16, 2017

That’s the word according to Fox News, who claim that alleged rapper Meek Mill was arrested after allegedly starting a brawl with an airport employee in St. Louis, MO.

It all started when the airport employee allegedly wanted a photo with the rapper, who is better known as the ex-boyfriend of pop rapper Nicki Minaj. This, of course, caused Meek Mill to go into full savage mode, and he allegedly began beating the employee when he tried to take a picture of him.

Mill, who is on probation after a conviction on drugs and weapons charges, was arrested on the spot after airport police were called to the scene. He was charged with misdemeanor assault, and will be required to appear in court to answer the charges.

The incident happened after Mills’ show in St. Louis, pictures from which you can see below.

After Meek Mill was arrested, according to SOHH, the rapper was more concerned about, in his words, “looking fly” rather than about handling his legal issues or changing his violent behavior.

The outlet reports that the rapper — who, prior to dating Nicki Minaj, was nobody famous — took to his Instagram to slam both the reports, and his fans, as he claimed that people who were on the Internet “had no life of their own” and “never accomplished anything.” The irony of Meek Mill sharing this insult on the Internet, of course, was lost on him.

Yet, Meek Mill offered no explanation for why photos of him in handcuffs had emerged from the scene.

Meek Mill Is Arrested and Charged with Assault After A St. Louis Airport Fight pic.twitter.com/gQGZIJnnc9 — Philly (@phillyscoophall) March 15, 2017

SOHH also reported about an eyewitness account from someone who was there at the scene.

“It became heated and some sort of altercation ensued. Airport police were called and Meek was stopped and questioned by cops. Meek’s people insist he was not arrested. Cops now say 3 men were arrested and charged with assault.”

It should be reiterated that all of this violence occurred because someone wanted to get a picture of Meek Mill — a picture they would not have wanted if Meek wasn’t even somewhat famous.

After Meek Mill was arrested, according to TMZ, the airport employees involved in the fracas claimed self-defense against the rapper. According to the report, the men claimed Meek Mill’s “crew” was going to “jump them” after they asked for a picture.

Of course, the troubles for Meek are just beginning.

“Justin Card tells us he asked to take a pic Tuesday with Meek when the rapper arrived in St. Louis, but got rejected. Card described the tense moment when he says he saw team Meek coming for him, and felt he had to defend himself. His cousin, De’Angelo Webb, also got in the mix. Both men and Meek were charged with misdemeanor assault. They say it cost them their jobs at the airport. It could cost Meek even more because he’s on probation, and that means jail time is a possibility.”

So, in summary, it seems that Meek Mill got arrested because someone wanted to take a picture with him, and instead of politely declining, he chose to get violent.

What do you think about the news of Meek Mill getting arrested?

[Featured Image by Lisa Lake/Getty Images]