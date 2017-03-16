Bruno Mars A Dad? Fans Think Girlfriend Jessica Caban May Be Pregnant

Is Bruno Mars about to become a dad? Fans of the popstar are speculating that the singer’s long time girlfriend Jessica Caban may be pregnant with their first baby following a recent Instagram post.

Bruno’s fans were quick to speculate that the singer may be about to become a dad on social media, claiming that Caban appeared to be concealing a baby bump in a recent Instagram post that showed the model posing side on while attending SXSW with a friend.

“That’s not highlight that’s our sweat!,” Mars’ girlfriend captioned the photo of herself and a friend on March 12, which showed her skin glowing, adding, “Tonight’s show was FIRE.”

Mars’ girlfriend, who he first began dating back in 2011, didn’t explicitly allude to potentially being pregnant in the snap’s caption, though Bruno’s fans were quick to speculate that Caban may have been hinting at a baby by joking about how much she was sweating during the show while also wearing a caftan style dress that could potentially be hiding a possible baby bump.

A number of Bruno’s fans took to the comments to speculate that Jessica, who had a guest starring role in The CW comedy Jane The Virgin as Sonia, may be pregnant, asking if she was potentially hiding a baby bump in the photo.

“You are pregnant?” Instagram user @andreamitrovic2001 commented on Rachel’s recent upload, while Bruno fan @_catarina.aiono commented on the Instagram photo, “I’d be happy af if [Jessica] was pregnant with Bruno’s baby. She’s been there for him throughout the worst times in his life. She stayed with Bruno for years.”

Notably, Jessica’s post which some fans suggesting she was pregnant came after another snap created a media firestorm, as Bruno’s girlfriend of six years also posted a photo of herself to the social media site crossing her arms across her tummy just days earlier in a post to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Bruno Mars’ fans continued to speculate that the Jessica Caban, who he’s been with for more than six years, could be pregnant on Twitter, tweeting the model and actress to ask if she and Mars have a baby on the way as the rumors swirled around the couple.

“Are you pregnant, Jess? @BrunoMars @JessicaCaban” Mars fan @Brunodimples asked amid the rampant speculation Bruno could soon become a dad, while social media user @brunoelisamars added, “@BrunoMars might be having a baby. Let’s see if it’s true or not.”

Bruno and Jessica have not yet commented on the baby rumors and Mars’ long-time girlfriend has not posted on the social media site since she uploaded the snap causing the baby bump speculation, though Teen Vogue claimed to have reached out to Mars’ rep for comment amid the recent pregnancy speculation.

But if Bruno and Jessica are in fact expecting a baby, which would mark the first child for both, it’s not surprising that the genetically blessed twosome aren’t saying much right now.

Mars and Caban have stayed seriously tight-lipped when it comes to their relationship, as Bruno and Jessica have kept the details of their romance pretty much completely under wraps ever since they were first spotted together back in 2011.

Bruno and Jessica have rarely spoken about their relationship in public despite attending a handful of events together in the six years they’ve been dating, though Mars did hint at their romance just months before the baby rumors began to swirl while speaking out about his mother’s death in a January 2017 interview with Latina magazine.

Speaking about his mother’s sudden death aged just 55-years-old, Mars told the magazine that her sad passing taught him what really mattered in life, his family.

“You just have to see life differently. It shows you the real importance of life. Nothing else matters in this world but family and your loved ones,” Mars said earlier this year.

Though Bruno didn’t explicitly mention Jessica in the interview, he did hint at his relationship with Caban by adding, “The woman who taught you to love, showed you what a woman is supposed to be.”

Do you think Bruno Mars’ girlfriend Jessica Caban is pregnant?

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS]