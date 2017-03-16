Mischa Barton Obtains ‘Sex Tape Restraining Order’ Against Two Ex-Boyfriends

Actress Mischa Barton has obtained separate restraining orders against two ex-boyfriends, Adam Shaw and Jon Zacharias. A judge ordered the two men to stay away from Mischa and prohibited them from distributing or selling any videos or photos of the actress.

The restraining orders come after reports emerged earlier in the week that an unidentified male was trying to sell footage showing Barton nude and having sex for $500,000. Barton reacted by filing a police report and obtaining restraining orders against Jon Zacharias and Adam Shaw because she believed that one or both men were responsible for peddling the alleged sex tape.

TMZ reported that it obtained the restraining orders issued against two men, identified as Jon Zacharias and Adam Shaw.

In the legal documents that TMZ obtained, Barton acknowledged that she started dating Jon in October 2016 and that he took videos of “us having intimate relations, photos of me naked in the shower and other videos and photos of me unclothed.”

But she insisted that all the images were taken without her consent.

She said she later broke up with Adam when she realized he was interested in her only because of her celebrity status. And soon after, she started dating Adam, who happened to be a friend of Jon’s.

Adam revealed to Barton that Jon had a collection of explicit photos and videos of her on his computer and that Jon had bragged about it.

She also broke up with Adam after she learned that he was forging her signature on checks. Barton claimed that Adam copied the alleged explicit images and videos from Jon’s computer.

She told the court that she believed that one or both of the men were responsible for the sex tape scandal because she knew that they were desperately in need of money.

Barton’s lawyer Lisa Bloom, had confirmed in a statement released on Tuesday, March 14, that a former boyfriend had filmed Barton nude while she was having sex without her knowledge or permission.

But Ms. Bloom warned that her client was determined to enforce her rights and ensure that the sex tapes were not allowed to circulate.

“It has been reported that naked or sexually explicit images of Ms. Barton are being shopped around,” Bloom said in the statement, according to the Hollywood Gossip. “Ms. Barton does not consent to any disclosure of any such images. She believes that she was recorded without her consent by someone she was seeing at the time. There’s a name for this disgusting conduct: Revenge pornography.”

“Revenge pornography is a form of sexual assault,” Bloom continued, “and it is also a crime and a civil wrong in California. And we still not stand for it. We will fully prosecute you under every available criminal and civil law.”

“I have a message for anyone who attempts to traffic in these photos or videos of Ms. Barton; we will find you, and we will come after you.”

“Because Ms. Barton had dated him, we contended that she was protected under California’s laws against domestic violence, which prohibit all forms of abuse by a former intimate partner,” Bloom added. “We consider this to be a form of domestic violence.”

Later on Wednesday, Barton addressed the issue at a press conference, describing her experience as “horrific.” She announced that she had filed emergency restraining orders and police reports.

“I just want to say that I have been put through an incredibly hard and trying time,” she told reporters, according to Us Weekly. “This is a painful situation and my absolute fear was realized when I learned that someone I thought I loved and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments without my consent, with hidden cameras.”

“And then I learned something even worse — that someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public.”

She said she decided to come forward not just for herself but for other women too.

[Featured Image by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images]