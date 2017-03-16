Angelina Jolie Always ‘Feared’ Brad Pitt Would Go Back To Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston called it quits in 2005, but Angelina Jolie never stopped worrying about a possible reunion. Did Jolie’s jealousy destroy her marriage with the World War Z star?

According to Hollywood Life, investigative journalist Ian Halperin dropped a major bombshell about Pitt and Jolie’s divorce, claiming that she was constantly worried about Pitt contacting Aniston. Halperin is getting ready to release his new documentary about the shocking divorce, titled Broken: The Incredible Story of Brangelina.

“I truly believe that Angie always harbored the fear that Brad and Jen were secretly in contact and might reconnect,” Halperin explained.

Yahoo reports that the comments echo what inside sources revealed last month. The sources claimed that Jolie was both jealous and insecure about Pitt’s communications with Aniston and wanted him to cut her out of his life completely. Even though Pitt assured Jolie that nothing was happening, she “always feared he would go back to Jen.”

Jolie filed for divorce in September and has been locked in a heated custody battle with Pitt ever since. While their divorce rages on, Pitt has allegedly been texting Aniston about the breakup. The idea that Pitt and Aniston might reunite still haunts Jolie, despite the fact that they are no longer together.

“It stings for Angelina to know that Brad still thinks about Jen and wants to stay connected to her,” an insider revealed.

Jolie isn’t alone in her jealousy. Pitt was also allegedly jealous over Jolie’s friendship with ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton. “It’s hard not to be wary about a former lover with whom you wife famously swapped vials of blood,” Halperin noted.

In addition to Angelina Jolie’s jealousy, Halperin dished that Pitt and Jolie were headed for a divorce for a long time. The filmmaker claims that the couple knew a divorce was imminent and were waiting for the right moment to part ways. “Angelina was never going to go away quietly, but the decision to take this public may well be the biggest mistake she ever made,” Halperin added.

Halperin has written about celebrity relationships in the past. In 2009, he wrote a bestselling book about Pitt and Jolie’s heated romance, titled Brangelina: The Untold Story of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Halperin believes Pitt and Jolie had a “toxic” marriage, and they were never truly compatible as a couple. Halperin says that they actually split back in 2015 after filming By the Sea together. While this hasn’t been confirmed, the biggest surprise was that Pitt wanted out first.

That being said, NY Daily News reports that Pitt and Jolie got matching tattoos as recently as February of 2016. The actress reportedly got three Sak Yant tattoos on her stomach while Pitt got a Buddhist image on his belly. The ink was meant to symbolically bind the couple together and was drawn up by a former monk, Ajarn noo Kanpai.

The timing of the tattoos corresponds with the production of Jolie’s newest film, First They Killed My Father. Kanpai has worked on tattoos with Jolie in the past, including the tiger she received in 2004.

Angelina Jolie: First They Killed My Father will be released on Netflix. #IWD2017 pic.twitter.com/BvR8P4azDY — Kayleigh Anne (@Ceilidhann) March 8, 2017

Jolie and Pitt have not commented on Halperin’s bombshell documentary. Both stars have been keeping out of the spotlight in recent weeks as they continue to fight for the custody of their six children; Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

Halperin’s new documentary is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]