Nicki Minaj’s Feud With Remy Ma Pays Off With ‘No Frauds’ Success

If Nicki Minaj has to thank anyone for her “No Frauds” success and her albums climbing in the sales charts, then it’s her long-time Remy Ma feud.

It’s been more than a week since Nicki Minaj dropped her Remy Ma diss song “No Frauds” that comes as a response to Ma’s “ShETHER,” which was released more than two weeks ago and has been taken down by Universal ever since.

With the release of “No Frauds” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne, as well as dropping “Changed It” and “Regret in Your Tears” tracks, Nicki Minaj has managed to drive up sales for her 2010 album Pink Friday and 2014’s The Pinkprint, according to Hip Hop Dx.

Nicki Minaj’s punchline-rich “No Frauds” has further fueled her long-time Remy Ma feud, which has been brewing between the two performers for more than 10 years now.

In her new hit song, Nicki Minaj is directly referencing Remy Ma’s “Another One” while mocking her long-time nemesis for “exposing your ghostwriter” in the process. The “Anaconda” hitmaker also made fun of Remy Ma for being unable to sell her work and wondered “what the f*** is this b*tch inhalin’.”

In “No Frauds,” Nicki Minaj is referring to Remy Ma’s “Another One” track, which received a cold reception from music critics though her Nicki Minaj diss “ShETHER” spread like wildfire all over the Internet before it was snatched off by Universal for using Nas’ Ether sample without his permission.

While Remy Ma has been unable to make a dime off her Nicki Minaj diss, the latter has been enjoying skyrocketed chart-positive fame with her Remy Ma feud song “No Frauds.”

Remy Ma released the controversial “ShETHER” song in response to Nicki Minaj’s line on “Make Love” featuring Gucci Mane, when Minaj mocked her nemesis for thinking she is the “qu-e-e-the queen” (sic), according to XXL Magazine.

“One platinum plaque, album flopped, b*tch, where?”

Nicki Minaj was referencing Remy Ma and Fat Joe’s “All the Way Up” song, which was certified platinum in August, 2016. In her even bigger hit single “Swalla” featuring Jason Derulo, Nicki Minaj apparently further fueled her Remy Ma feud, saying that this “b*tch” is “throwing shots but every line sucks.”

But Remy Ma seems to not be proud about the whole Nicki Minaj vs. Remy Ma feud, as the rapper said during Buzzfeed‘s Another Round Podcast that she doesn’t “condone or recommend the tearing down of another female.”

“That’s not what I do. Anybody that knows me knows that I embrace females.”

However, the Nicki Minaj vs Remy Ma feud rages on, and both Nicki Minaj and Ma seem dead-set on tearing down one another and ripping one another’s throats out. The Nicki Minaj vs Remy Ma feud traces its roots back to 2007, when the “No Frauds” hitmaker seemingly blasted Remy Ma in her song “Dirty Money,” rapping, “Tell that b*tch with the crown to run it like Chris Brown” while sampling Remy Ma’s Terror Squad song “Yeah Yeah Yeah.”

In 2014, Remy Ma offered her freestyle rapping over the beat to Nicki Minaj’s “Truffle Butter.” Earlier this year, the rapper said Minaj “tried to make sure awards don’t go to” her. Remy Ma calling Nicki Minaj “not a nice person” during the interview was in stark contrast to the word “b*tch,” which the two performers casually use to describe each other.

Explaining what took so long to release “No Frauds” as a response to Remy Ma’s “ShETHER,” Nicki Minaj wrote on social media that “queens don’t move on peasant time.”

“Queens shut down Paris, then drop hits on #QueenTime.”

