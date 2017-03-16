Adrienne Bailon Responds After Tamar Braxton’s Latest Shade, Friends Again?

Tamar Braxton was accused of throwing some major shade at the ladies of The Real last week, and now it looks like her former best friend Adrienne Bailon may be hitting back.

Tamar hit the headlines for opening up about her feud with her former co-hosts on the daytime talk show this week during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, and now it looks like Bailon may now be cryptically responding.

Adrienne, who’s currently on vacation in Israel with husband Israel Houghton, appeared to respond to Tamar’s shade with a cryptic post on Instagram that showed her posing in front of a wall of graffiti, and it looks like there may be a chance the former best friends are open to a reconciliation.

Bailon posted a photo of herself with her arms stretched out as she posed under a spray painted halo during her vacation, which Adrienne captioned with lyrics from the spiritual track “Holy Ground.”

“…We are standing on holy ground & I know that there are angels all around…” Adrienne captioned the photo of herself alongside the hashtags #Israel, #Jaffa, #Travel, #Bucketlist and #VisitIsrael.

Though Bailon’s Instagram post didn’t explicitly mention Braxton’s recent comments about their former friendship, fans noted that her post spiritual caption has some pretty interesting timing as it comes just two days after Tamar praised God when speaking out about their drama and seemingly confirmed that she’s ready to forgive and forget when it comes to the serious feud drama that boiled over after she was fired from The Real last year.

Tamar was asked about where she stands with her former friends and The Real co-hosts during her latest appearance on The Wendy Williams Show this week after Wendy asked how she’d respond if she ever ran into Bailon, who Braxton grew famously close to during their two seasons co-hosting the daytime talk show together.

“I don’t see Adrienne,” Braxton responded when asked about her relationship with Bailon, who was her self-professed best friend for two years while both were on The Real together, though Tamar did admit that if she did see her former friend she would be cordial.

“God is good, hallelujah, won’t he do it,” Tamar Braxton said of how she’d respond if she saw Adrienne Bailon, adding that she’d do the same for her fellow former co-host Loni Love.

“Let me tell you something. The only person I’m beefing with is the devil,” Braxton added on Wendy. “That’s it. I’m not beefing with anybody in my life.”

But while The Real ladies, made up of Adrienne, Loni, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley are still yet to directly respond to Braxton’s latest comments beyond a potentially cryptic Instagram post, The Real fans have been encouraging Tamar and Adrienne to end their nasty feud for months.

Though it looks like both Bailon and Braxton may now be ready to bury the hatchet, Tamar’s recent remarks that she would seemingly be willing to put an end to their feud comes after months of drama between the once close friends.

Back in January, Adrienne finally unfollowed Tamar on social media, almost a year after she was initially fired from The Real, after Braxton accused her former co-hosts, who now host the show as a four-piece without the Braxton Family Values star, of being “liars” as their feud raged on.

Braxton notably opted to unfollow all of her former friends and co-hosts months earlier, after which Adrienne took the high road when asked about their relationship.

“I will always love Tamar,” Bailon told Angie Martinez on her radio show back in October when asked about the status of her relationship with Braxton following Tamar’s pretty shocking and sudden firing. “It’s all so uncomfortable and change sucks,” Adrienne continued, “but what I will say is, the four of us even having to go through that, it makes you stronger, it makes your bond stronger.”

Adrienne also dished on where she stands with Tamar in a separate interview with HOT 97 that same week, where she reiterated of Braxton, “I love Tamar,” and added, “I will always love Tamar.”

Do you think there’s a chance Adrienne Bailon and Tamar Braxton could be friends again following the nasty feud that boiled over following Tamar’s firing from The Real?

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for NATAS and John Parra/Getty Images for Maxim]