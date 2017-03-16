Fans Criticize ‘Wrestlemania 34’ Main Event Plans

It was revealed by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE already has a plan for the main event of Wrestlemania 34. According to Dave Meltzer and Brian Alvarez, the plan is for Roman Reigns to beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. The win is designed to cement Reigns’ position as the “top guy” and the lead babyface of the company. Wrestlemania 34 will be Roman Reign’s coronation as the new face of the company. By anointing Reigns, WWE also plans to have him fill John Cena’s role as the “franchise”.

Fans on Reddit were adamant about their disdain for such plans. One comment asks for the definition of insanity, that is, “doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” Another claims he thought it was a “parody post at first”, whereas another asks what the point of Reigns winning last year was.

Others are also asking if this means Brock Lesnar will hold the Universal Championship for a year, as he is expected to win his match against Goldberg for the WWE Universal Champion at Wrestlemania 33. If Lesnar is to be champion for 371 days, many fans feel this explains why Money in the Bankwill be a Smackdown exclusive pay-per-view.

Many question why Reigns needed to win last year at Wrestlemania 32 if he is going to have an official “coronation” at Wrestlemania 34. Another superstar could have won the main event last year. Some argue that Dean Ambrose should have been the one to beat Triple H for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Dallas last year. Ambrose, they argue, was the more over, more popular superstar at the time, and his match against Triple H at Roadblock in March was an infinitely superior match to the “slogfest” between Reigns and Triple H. Ambrose was instead placed in a dud “No Holds Barred Street Fight” that was nothing more than a glorified squash match with weapons.

If these plans are to push through, this will mark the fourth consecutive year that WWE has pushed Reigns as the top face of the company, and fans still aren’t buying it. Reigns won the 2015 “Royal Rumble” match, and he was loudly booed. Even The Rock, his cousin, was not spared after he helped rescue Reigns from The Big Show, Kane, and Rusev. Boos and jeers rained down upon the duo as they celebrated in the ring. Reigns, however, did not win at Wrestlemania 31, as WWE called an audible and instead had Seth Rollins cash in his “Money in the Bank” contract to enter the match. Rollins won and became WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

At last year’s Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns was forced to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the titular match. He was eliminated by Triple H, who entered the match at No. 30. However, Reigns won a triple-threat match at Fastlane against Dean Ambrose and Brock Lesnar to earn the right to face Triple H at Wrestlemania. He won the match, and was met with a chorus of boos from the Texas crowd.

Now WWE has planned for Reigns to face off against the Undertaker. Many are speculating that Reigns will be the one to retire Undertaker and effectively end his career. Undertaker is “old school”, and is insistent on “going out on his back” and “putting someone over”. If he is to lose to Reigns, then many are expecting another negative reaction similar to the ones he received at the Royal Rumble and at Wrestlemania.

All signs are pointing to Undertaker losing the match so that Reigns may solidify his place as the company’s golden boy. However, fans continue to reject Reigns, despite his apparent wrestling ability and athleticism, simply due to his absurd booking. If WWE is insistent on having Reigns as their franchise player, then they need to adjust a few things.

[Featured Image by WWE]