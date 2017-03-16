‘Young And Restless’ Schedule Note, Spoilers: Ashley Schemes And Jill Forgives

Viewers are facing a short break this week on The Young and the Restless but spoilers tease that the drama will kick back into high gear again on Monday’s show. Jack is trying to cut off Billy’s latest plan for Brash & Sassy, Lily has a stalker, and Cane may soon be facing a very difficult situation thanks to his fuzzy memory and drunken night out with Juliet. Jill is trying to decide whether or not to forgive Colin and Hilary wants Devon to hand over the GC Buzz to her. What Young and Restless spoilers are available at this point for the week of March 20?

There are no new Young and Restless episodes airing on Thursday, March 16 or Friday, March 17 due to the NCAA basketball tournament airing on CBS. There are some Y&R spoilers out now for the week of March 20 and more details will emerge closer to Monday’s episode. Viewers can expect to see Ashley approach Neil with a plan she wants to implement with him, but he will have some serious reservations.

Ashley has made it quite clear with Jack that she doesn’t fully agree with him on his latest plans for Jabot, especially his scheme to try to disrupt Billy’s plans with Brash & Sassy and some men’s gear. The Young and the Restless spoilers via SheKnows Soaps reveal that she will connect with Neil with an offer and he’ll initially be taken aback. It seems that Ashley will want his help in taking over Jabot, pushing Jack out of his power of position, taking over control for herself.

Neil and Jack have been quite close for some time now, so it seems that Ashley will have her work cut out for her on this front. Will she manage to convince Neil to help her wrest control of Jabot away from Jack? The Young and the Restless spoilers also hint at a thaw between Jill and Collin in the shows ahead. Jill talked with Nikki about the current state of things, and it looks as if she’ll do some serious reflection on her life with and without Colin. She will talk with Colin and show him a to-do list she created, and Young and Restless spoilers note that he’ll be a bit stunned to see forgiving him as one of the action items. Is Jill about to forgive Colin and reunite with him?

Hilary and Devon have finally signed divorce papers, but it cannot go through until they reach a financial settlement. She has toyed with him in the past about not wanting any of his money, and now she has told him that she wants the GC Buzz to be entirely hers, but that’s it. While he could agree to this and be done with her, Devon is hesitating and Young and Restless spoilers note that Hilary will turn to Mariah for help.

Of course, Mariah and Hilary have not gotten along well in the past, although they have managed to move forward relatively well in their roles at the GC Buzz. However, Mariah is also tight with Devon, so would she really manipulate him to help Hilary? The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Hil may convince Mariah that it’s in everybody’s best interests to agree to this deal and there’s more on this front on the way.

The May sweeps are right around the corner and fans are anxious for Young and Restless spoilers about where things are headed next. There’s still plenty to tackle in terms of Chloe and the secret she’s been keeping about Bella’s paternity, as many suspect that Billy is really Bella’s biological father. The buzz is that actress Elizabeth Hendrickson has been taken off-contract, so it’s not known at this point how much more of Chloe everybody will see. Chelsea and Nick are heating up and viewers still have a hunch that Adam could come back from the supposed dead once again to shake things up. At the very least, Young and Restless spoilers tease that the issue of Christian’s paternity could rock Chelsea and Nick’s relationship.

Will Cane end up being blackmailed by Juliet after she seemingly set him up during their trip to Japan? Will this stalker situation get more serious for Lily and will Devon agree to Hilary’s terms? Are Jill and Colin better together versus apart and will Jack really face a takeover attempt from Ashley and Neil? Additional Young and Restless spoilers will emerge ahead of the episodes coming during the week of March 20 and fans are quite anxious to see where things are headed next.

[Featured image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]