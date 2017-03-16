Mama June Defends Weight Loss Surgery As Honey Boo Boo Responds To Diet Slams

Mama June, who rose to fame on the reality TV show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, recently went from size 18 to size 4, combining weight loss surgery, diet and exercise to achieve her transformation. But there’s been some backlash for the star of her own Mama June: From Hot To Not reality TV show, and now Mama June is defending her decision. In addition, her daughter Honey Boo Boo is speaking out in response to criticism about her own diet.

It was Mama June’s trainer Kenya Crooks who pushed the newly slim celebrity to defend her weight loss surgery motivation, reported People.

“The reason why I’m pushing you so hard is I know you can do better. Question: Why are you doing this?” asked Crooks.

Mama June admitted that she wanted to lose weight for her ex Sugar Bear’s wedding, explaining that she decided to transform herself because of her ex’s new romance.

“I’m trying to rebrand myself as like the skinnier Mama June.”

That response met with skepticism from Crooks, who expressed concern that the desire to get revenge by looking slimmer had nothing to do with Mama June herself.

“At some point you have to make a conscientious decision to start putting yourself first,” urged the trainer.

Mama June still described her motivation for weight loss as looking like the “hottest thing at this wedding,” revealing her goal dress size of 4, a dramatic contrast to her former size 18. Crooks expressed confidence that her client could achieve that goal.

While the new reality TV show makes Mama June look as if she achieved her weight loss nearly overnight, Radar Online pointed out that the mom of Honey Boo Boo kept her gastric bypass surgery under wraps until recently.

Now, however, in addition to showcasing her weight loss on her show, Mama June is defending the procedures and emphasizing that she does not view it as plastic surgery.

“To me plastic surgery is having something broke or something put on.”

In contrast, Mama June detailed the procedures that she underwent as part of her weight loss transformation. The surgeries included a tummy tuck, a breast lift, and also changes to her arms, shared the reality TV star.

“It was skin augmentation on my neck,” added Mama June. “Not my face, per say, but my neck and stuff.”

When Mama June began filming Here Comes Honey Boo Boo in 2012, she weighed 365 pounds, according to the media outlet. Now she reportedly has achieved her goal of size 4 through the surgery, diet, and exercise.

Dishing on her diet, Mama June revealed that she’s learned the importance of portion control, reported Life & Style. The reality TV star also is cautious about consuming foods high in carbohydrates.

“I just watch my portions and cut back on a lot of the carbs.”

However, there are two foods that Mama June admits she can’t “live without,” and she includes them in her diet.

“The one thing that I cannot live without is my grapes and cheese,” she added.

Fitness expert Joselyn Boschen told the publication that to maintain her weight loss, Mama June must improve her diet.

“When anyone undergoes a drastic weight loss procedure like surgery they better be ready to maintain it,” said Boschen. “The size of the meals you can ingest is significantly lower. To make sure you get the right nutrients you should be eating the healthiest foods possible.”

With her mother changing her diet so dramatically, will Honey Boo Boo lose weight too? Honey Boo Boo made her distaste for diet changes known during an episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, reported Us Weekly.

The scene involving Honey Boo Boo took place when Mama June met with her surgeon for an update about her gastric bypass procedure. Dr. Michael Feiz said he was “very happy” with the results of the surgery, and Honey Boo Boo praised her mother’s changed body with plans to celebrate.

“Mama, you’re gonna be looking sexy in that bikini I’m going to buy you.”

But when Feiz told Honey Boo Boo, 11, that she needed to change her diet, he found himself under attack.

“Like, I have no idea what this man’s talking about,” asserted the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum. “Mama’s on this diet, but I’m not, boo boo. I like my curves. … I mean, seriously, this dude is really crazy.”

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv]