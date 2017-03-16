Dana White Says This About The McGregor Vs. Mayweather Fight, UFC Fans Shocked

For the past few months, UFC president Dana White had shot down the idea that lightweight champion Conor McGregor would ever battle Floyd Mayweather, Jr. in the boxing ring. According to Fox Sports, Dana now believes the match will happen because “there’s a lot of money at stake.”

Dana White appeared on Conan last night and said without hesitation that he believe a deal between Mayweather and McGregor will happen “soon.” He stated that the fight would be the most lucrative fight in combat sports history.

“I do. I do think it’s going to happen,” White said.

“I think it’s going to be a tough deal, there’s obviously a lot of egos involved in this deal and a lot of people so that always makes it tougher.On the flipside, there’s so much money involved, I just don’t see how it doesn’t happen.”

Daily Mail reported that White stated that the UFC wouldn’t stand in McGregor’s way and will “allow” him to fight Mayweather in a boxing match. Previously, Dana felt confident that the bout would never happen and accused Mayweather of being broke and “starving for attention.”

Reebok athlete! @reebok @conormcgregorfast A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Feb 23, 2017 at 2:42pm PST

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense for the UFC, but I would never keep Conor from making that kind of money,” Dana explained.

“He obviously has a lot of opportunities right now. Tony Ferguson is out there, the Floyd Mayweather thing is out there, we’ll see how this thing plays out.”

Floyd and Conor have been bantering back and forth for nearly a year through interviews and social media while they try to make a deal for the fight.

Mayweather recently proposed a June bout, but the likelihood that McGregor will agree to it are very slim. Conor’s baby is due in late April, which would only give him four weeks to train for the super fight against Mayweather. White believes the fight will happen, but he has doubts about a June bout.

Call me C.J Watson! www.macmojiapp.com A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Also, McGregor would likely want to train in Nevada to prepare for the fight, but the UFC champion is currently Ireland with his girlfriend awaiting the arrival of their first child.

Most experts agree that a June matchup is not likely, but it will happen “sometime in 2017.” The two sides have not come to a financial agreement yet, but White believes they will “in time.”

Once finalized, McGregor would fight in his first professional boxing match against Mayweather, who retired in 2015 with a 49-0 record. Conor is certainly the underdog in this bout, but Dana believes he can win the fight if he trains hard. Joe Rogan stated that Conor’s best chance at winning is if Floyd “goes light” on training. And, the likelihood of that happening is not very good. Mayweather trains hard every time he steps into the ring.

“It would be boxing. No kicking, no elbows, just straight-up boxing, in a boxing ring with gloves and the whole deal. A lot of things make this fight intriguing but the reality is this — anybody who has ever seen Floyd Mayweather, he’s this big (motioning at his small size). Conor McGregor is huge.”

Dana points out that Conor is only 27-years-old, and in the best shape of his life while Floyd is 40 and has been retired for over two years.

I am going to break his face A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Dec 24, 2016 at 2:44am PST

“When Conor hits people, they go. Floyd’s definitely not knocking him out, that’s for sure,” White explained.

“I’m not saying that Conor would win this boxing match but it sure makes it interesting.”

Dana White believes the fight will happen in 2017. He added that if they were to fight in an MMA bout, the fight would last “30 seconds tops.”

“Conor would destroy him.”

Do you think Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will face off in 2017?

[Feature Image by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images]