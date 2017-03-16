Kate Middleton, No Meeting With Angelina, Skips Royal Events, Preparing For Move

Kate Middleton is a busy mother of two and preparing for a move into the city with her husband Prince William and their little ones. The family will be making Kensington Palace their main home, and there is talk that renovations are underway to make the new home suitable to their needs and tastes.

Seeing as Middleton has likely been a bit preoccupied with such details, she missed out on an opportunity to meet with humanitarian and Hollywood onscreen superstar Angelina Jolie, when the actress stopped by Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for a private tour with her eldest son Maddox.

It was only back in 2015 that Jolie joined Middleton for tea at Kensington Palace and was speculated that the two might have another meeting while Angelina was in London for her visit to the London School of Economics as a guest professor.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry notes details about the visit by Jolie and shares as to the duchess’ absence.

“Angelina was spotted leaving Buckingham Palace with Maddox late on Tuesday night. Earlier in the day, the actress gave a lecture to students about the impact of war and displacement of refugee women at the London School of Economics. Even though Angelina and her ex-husband Brad Pitt reportedly met with Prince William and Kate Middleton back in 2015, the actress didn’t meet with members of the royal family this time around.”

Angelina Jolie and her estranged husband have been enduring a bit of courtroom drama, and the star was likely pleased to spend time away with her children. The Maleficent star was spotted shopping with her daughter Vivienne in Picadilly, buying books at Waterstones as well.

The publication speculates as to Kate’s whereabouts over the past week, noting that Prince William is away on a ski trip with his friends and that the beauty was absent from Commonwealth Day services at Westminster Abbey. It’s believed that Kate simply stayed home to be with her children, but that Kate would have loved to meet and greet Jolie seeing as she enjoys “rubbing elbows” with Hollywood royalty. The publication reminds how Kate and William made an appearance at the BAFTA’s in January and stole the spotlight.

Likely a main reason that Kate was not waiting at Buckingham Palace when Jolie arrived was due to being advised by the queen not to. It would have been a chaotic scene otherwise.

As for the Duke and Duchess’s plans for moving, it’s said to be taking place in the near future, yet the pair is busily renovating a portion of the estate to accommodate the new residents and their staff.

The palace was already one of the couple’s residences, although they have spent most of their time with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. The royals are set to move to Kensington in the fall just in time for George to start at a new school.

Vogue relays details about the remodel taking place in preparation for the duke and duchess to arrive.

“…the Historic Royal Palaces have applied to build a mega-basement on the grounds of KP. The basement, which would be a two-floor addition to the property’s current Orangery, would be partly used to accommodate the Duke and Duchess’s staff, as well as some ceremonial garments. However, additions such as this, which have been dubbed “iceberg basements,” were banned by the Kensington and Chelsea Council a few years ago. “

It’s said it will be a rather full household when all is complete, seeing as Prince Harry already resides on the grounds and Princess Eugenie is said to be calling the estate home in the near future as well. Kate and William are said to be moving for the purpose of taking on more royal duties as the queen ages.