Adam Levine dishes on Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani's sex life, 'The Voice' PDA

Adam Levine is revealing a little too much information when it comes to his The Voice co-stars’ Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s sex life while also opening up about how he really feels about the couple’s serious flirting on the show.

Blake and Gwen have been doing a whole lot of flirting during Season 12 of the show since it premiered on NBC last month, and Levine is now getting pretty candid about how he feels about the twosome dating and making his true feelings about the couple’s romance and their serious PDA on the set pretty clear.

“It’s super crazy,” Adam said during a recent appearance on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show when asked about Gwen and Blake’s PDA, which has been causing some pretty serious backlash from fans following The Voice’s Season 12 premiere, per Entertainment Tonight.

“You think to yourself – you’re sitting in these chairs, and you’re like, ‘They’re having sex with each other,'” Levine continued of Shelton and Stefani’s sex life, calling the fact that the two are dating “weird” while the trio, alongside fellow coach Alicia Keys, work together on the popular NBC singing show.

“It’s like a dynamic shift,” Adam continued of how the atmosphere on The Voice has shifted because of Shelton and Stefani’s dating and their very open PDA on the set, noting that their pretty unexpected relationship that blossomed on the set back in 2015 is “wild.”

Adam also got pretty candid about Gwen and Blake’s respective divorces from their former spouses Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale in the new radio interview, as Levine admitted that he doesn’t believe his The Voice co-stars got together too soon after their splits, despite the couple raising some eyebrows at the time for moving on so quickly from their failed marriages.

“I don’t think you can really control those types of matters of the heart,” Adam said, defending how rapidly Stefani and Shelton’s romance developed in the wake of their divorces. “I think they found each other at a really interesting time in their lives,” Levine continued. “I see it as a beautiful thing.”

Adam Levine hasn’t exactly been shy when it comes to admitting that he may not be completely comfortable with Gwen and Blake’s pretty excessive flirting on The Voice during the recently wrapped blind auditions, as Adam most recently poked fun at the couple on the show while revealing that he feels like a third wheel in their flirting-filled relationship.

“When they both push, because they’re dating, sometimes I feel like a third wheel in this thing,” Levine said during The Voice’s Season 12 premiere last month according to Entertainment Tonight, before Adam then went on to tease Blake after Gwen sat on his lap and the couple cuddled up together during the recently aired blind audition rounds.

“What happened to you, Blake?” Levine jokingly asked Shelton on The Voice after seeing him getting close to his girlfriend of almost a year and a half after appearing alongside the country star for all 12 seasons of the show following the big premiere last month. “Are you okay?” Adam added.

Adam and Blake’s rivalry only appears to have grown more intense following Gwen’s return to The Voice after taking two seasons out, as Levine even went as far as to accuse Shelton of cheating in this week’s instalment of the show.

Levine seriously hit back at Shelton after Blake turned his chair at the very last second for a contestant after initially convincing Adam that he wasn’t about to turn for The Voice contestant Enid Ortiz during her rendition of Adele’s “All I Ask.”

“That was the dirtiest thing I’ve ever seen,” Adam told Blake during the show following Shelton’s pretty sneaky move, before Levine then accused his long time co-coach of “cheating” through his sneaky tactic.

What do you think of Adam Levine’s confessions when it comes to how he really feels about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton dating and their PDA on The Voice?

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]