J-Lo And A-Rod ‘See A Future Together’: What’s Next For Rumored Power Couple?

She’s one of the biggest names in showbiz, and he was one of the most polarizing, yet well-known personalities in Major League Baseball before his retirement. Rumors are swirling regarding Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, and what could be the start of a new relationship for both of them. And a new report suggests that there may be more than a friendship between J-Lo and A-Rod going forward.

Earlier this week, the Inquisitr wrote about what appeared to be a “very, very new” romance between J-Lo and A-Rod, as the rumored couple had reportedly gone on an “extremely pricey” vacation in the Bahamas. This included a $45,000 private jet which Lopez took from Los Angeles to Miami, where she supposedly picked up Rodriguez en route to the Bahamas. We had also noted that a purported Instagram photo featuring J-Lo “getting close to a man who looked a lot like Alex Rodriguez” was quickly deleted, further adding to speculation that the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” hitmaker may have something for the 14-time MLB All-Star.

Now, it would appear that J-Lo and A-Rod, or “J-Rod” as some are calling them, are indeed seeing each other, and have been doing so for some time already.

A-Rod and Jennifer Lopez work out as she dons revealing mesh top https://t.co/fc6tODvCES pic.twitter.com/8abjQ3XjXw — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 16, 2017

A new report from Us Weekly cited a “close Lopez insider” in suggesting that the 47-year-old J-Lo has quietly been dating former Major League Baseball superstar Rodriguez “for about two months.” The report added that Lopez sees the 41-year-old Rodriguez a “more worthy mate” than Drake, whom she had also been linked to in recent months.

Succinctly quoting the insider by calling J-Lo and A-Rod a “better fit for each other, Us Weekly ran through a list of similarities the couple share with each other.

“They’re both Latino superstars and New York natives (their childhood homes are roughly seven miles apart); both are parents (he shares daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis; she’s the mom of 9-year-old twins Max and Emme with former husband Marc Anthony) and both are legends in their field.”

All told, Us Weekly‘s source believes that J-Lo and A-Rod have what appears to be a very promising relationship.

“They definitely see a future together.”

The New York Daily News also mentioned another key similarity between the former New York Yankees star infielder and the veteran hitmaker and Hollywood actress – their many high-profile relationships. Lopez had previously dated the likes of Ben Affleck, Puff Daddy, Wesley Snipes, and most recently the aforementioned Drake, and was also married thrice, with her marriage to fellow singer Marc Anthony lasting ten years. Rodriguez, on the other hand, had been married six years to Cynthia Scurtis, and after his divorce, dated actresses Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, and Demi Moore, singer Madonna, and businesswoman Anne Wojcicki.

If J-Lo and A-Rod are indeed dating, this comes more than a decade after they had first met as “casual acquaintances,” as Us Weekly added. With Rodriguez still in the prime of his career, he had notably posed with Lopez and then-husband Anthony at a 2005 game. And in the years that passed, he had dated the aforementioned high-profile women and others, but secretly nurtured a crush on J-Lo, a crush that had apparently been harbored up to present day.

According to Us Weekly, A-Rod, then fresh off his split with Wojcicki, attended J-Lo’s All I Have Las Vegas show in January, and that’s where the sparks began to fly between the two of them.

“Alex swooped right in there. It was perfect timing … He swept her off her feet. First came texts. Then came flowers … He sent her a ton.”

So what’s next for J-Lo and A-Rod now that their relationship has been confirmed by sources? While neither of them has gone on record to confirm the relationship on their end, a “source close to the pair” told Us Weekly that they have the potential to become a “super-couple” not unlike Jay Z and Beyonce.

“If people thought she and Marc were the Latin super-couple, this is on another level.”

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]