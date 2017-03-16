Donald Trump Has ‘Tiny Hands’ – Taunts Tweet On McDonald’s Official Twitter Page

Is McDonald’s getting on the bandwagon and taking up taunting President Trump via Twitter? That’s the way it looked Thursday morning when a tweet was posted slamming Donald Trump with insults, both on a personal level and as the president of the nation. The tweet was a “pinned tweet,” which meant someone intended for that tweet to stay on top of the McDonald’s corporate Twitter account for as long as it lasted, but that wasn’t for very long. It was just minutes later when someone deleted the insulting tweet from its top spot on the McDonald’s Twitter page.

Baited Twitter wars seem to be a new American pastime when it comes to Donald Trump and this tweet that came from the official McDonald’s Twitter account looked as if it was setting up for one. As the Washington Posts suggests, “Rogue’ tweets seem to infatuate the masses and they “have become a favorite meme for parts of the American public who are desperately looking for signs, any sign, of institutional #resistance against the president.” It is for this reason that “this McDonald’s tweet was destined to become content the moment it was born.”

According to Politico, the tweet appeared Thursday morning and it said, “@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.” The time stamp was 9:16 a.m. from the official Twitter account of McDonald’s fast food corporation.

While it was deleted just minutes later, it was too late. The tweet was already making a buzz online with over 1,000 retweets, which eventually blossomed into many more, along with screen shots of the tweet popping up in various places online. McDonald’s chimed in about 10:30 a.m. to say that they were “investigating the incident.” They claimed that their official Twitter account had been “compromised.”

The fast-food restaurant stated that it was the people from Twitter who notified McDonald’s that their account had been compromised. McDonald’s reported that they had deleted the tweet and took steps to secure their account.

Trump, who has not made any secret of his love for McDonald’s fast food, has been somewhat of a free advertisement for the restaurant chain in the past. He prides himself on being a “very clean person” and it is his passion for cleanliness that leads him to McDonald’s to eat.

He has said in the past that you are better off eating at McDonald’s where you can see where all the food is coming from rather than a restaurant with an unexposed kitchen where you don’t know what goes on with the food.

Trump called McDonald’s a fast food restaurant with a “certain standard,” which he told the crowd at a CNN News town hall last year. This was part of his explanation as to why he is more apt to eat fast food than food from other types of restaurants.

Trump’s celebration dinner after winning the Republican nomination was a McDonald’s burger, fries and a Diet Coke. He ate this feast on board his private jet. Trump has also appeared in a commercial for McDonald’s alongside the Grimace, which is the McDonald’s purple mascot creature, along with Ronald McDonald.

The Washington Posts reports that the tweet about Donald Trump did come “from a verified corporate account run by McDonald’s.” They looked into this incident using some deductive reasoning. They suggest that whoever posted this tweet wanted a lot of people to see it as it was the “pinned tweet” for the McDonald’s Twitter account, while it lasted anyway. Donald Trump has not taken to Twitter yet to address this tweet. It could be since it was deleted and the Twitter page was reported as hacked, there’s not much more to say about the incident.

[Featured Image by Fred Vuich/AP Images]