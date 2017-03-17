‘Rick And Morty’ Season 3 Release Date Nears, June Launch Rumored

Rick and Morty Season 3 still has not received a definite release date, but according to recent reports, it may be airing soon. If Mr. Poopybutthole’s words are to be believed, the next season could be airing next month, yet the delays that the series has faced may put its premiere date in June.

Rick And Morty Season 3 Latest Update

The last update that fans got regarding Rick and Morty Season 3 was an apology. Series co-creator Dan Harmon apologized to Jeff Davis (and to fans) in his Harmontown podcast at SXSW 2017, iDigitalTimes reports. When Harmon invited Davis on stage, he spotted his co-host’s Rick and Morty shirt, which then reminded him of the Season 3 delay.

“Sorry about Season 3, we’re drawing it,” Dan said.

Apologizing and saying “we’re drawing it” seem to be the typical responses of the creators, and they don’t really provide the much-needed information. As far as viewers are concerned, they have been drawing it since forever.

It’s not exactly known how far into production Season 3 has gone, and though fans may be itching to know any news, an update may just leave them disappointed like before.

Season 3 Was Planned For A 2016 Release But Was Delayed

It was well-believed that Rick and Morty Season 3 could hit a 2016 launch date as creators and writers consistently teased it and regularly gave updates. In February last year, Mike McMahan, one of the writers, revealed that the recording of the first episode already started.

Hey @RickandMorty am I allowed to say we're recording episode 301 today? pic.twitter.com/6p7DH1d00G — Mike McMahan (@pleaseprint) February 18, 2016

Weeks later, it was Jessica Gao who tweeted a photo of the third episode’s script.

I think @RickandMorty will agree this episode is going to knock your dicks off. pic.twitter.com/igHQWmVVJy — Jessica Gao (@ChairmanGao) March 2, 2016

In November, McMahan announced that his work was done. Rick and Morty’s official Twitter account also frequently tweeted artworks of characters from Season 3 and it was Dan Harmon himself who said that the team is targeting a 2016 release date. However, we all know how it turned out.

In an interview with Indie Wire in February, Harmon admitted that he cannot pinpoint a premiere date and that the matter is up to Adult Swim. He also apologized and said that the show’s delay was because of him and co-creator Justin Roiland.

“What I will tell you is it’s late because of us, it’s late because of me. If Justin were here he’d agree. He and I would go, ‘Yeah, we f***ed up,’ and it’s hard to put your finger on how we f***ed up. ‘Rick and Morty’ keeps taking longer and longer to write, and I don’t know why.”

Recently, Roiland joked about the series’ cancellation when he said on Twitter that Season 3 is not coming. He later said that it was a joke to calm down triggered fans.

Rick And Morty Season 3 Release Date Soon

According to Mr. Poopybutthole, who appeared in the last episode of Season 2, viewers can expect the show to return a year and a half after. The last episode titled “The Wedding Squanchers” aired in October 2015, so fans can start expecting Season 3 to be released in April this year.

Mr. Poopybutthole from Rick and morty

– I love him

– needs to be in more episodes pic.twitter.com/lHn5lnNsV6 — Queen of disaster (@KayleighBudd) March 10, 2017

However, as the creators are still silent (aside from the troll opening scene), a launch next month is looking more and more unlikely. According to MobiPicker, the release date could be in June, but it is just a rumor, so better take it with a grain of salt.

Nevertheless, Rick and Morty Season 3 is at least expected to air before 2017 ends. Those who cannot wait to get schwifty can check out the franchise’s books, Funkos, that troll video, and even an upcoming VR game called Virtual Rick-ality.

[Featured Image by PRNewsFoto/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc./AP Images]