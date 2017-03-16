‘House of Cards’ Season 5: 2017 Release Date, Will Trump Influence The Plot?

Netflix announced Season 5 of House of Cards release date on President Trump inauguration day. The teaser features the American flag upside down with the national anthem. The release date for the anticipated fifth season of House of Cards is May 30th 2017 and the teaser states “We make terror.”

We make the terror. pic.twitter.com/VpChwGOSMj — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) January 20, 2017

While Netflix is keeping the plot of Season 5 close to the chest, dropping a teaser on Trump’s inauguration day cannot be a coincidence. As a political series, it makes sense to tease the new season on inauguration for promotional value; however, it may also be a hint to fans about what they can expect.

The House of Cards creator and showrunner Beau Willimon stepped down after the fourth season. His departure fueled cancellation rumors despite the fifth season being green-lit by Netflix. Willimon reported left the series to pursue his anti-Trump activism. Internal hires Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese will take Willimon’s place as showrunners for House of Cards.

#News / Confermato l'arrivo di Patricia Clarkson e Campbell Scott. Prime foto dal set della quinta stagione #houseofcards pic.twitter.com/mBtJxFwfoe — House of Cards News (@hocnewsita) February 15, 2017

It is purely speculative at this point whether Trump’s unconventional presidency will influence the political drama that has a knack for predicting real political events. The “we make terror” promo is likely in reference to Frank Underwood declaring war in the House of Cards Season 4 finale. This move served to distract the public from the Washington Heralds story that exposes Underwood’s corruption. The war will also help secure his Presidency against a much younger and inexperience Republican Will Conway, played by Joel Kinnaman.

USA …I always had a suspicion @PressSec today It's House Of Cards, Season 5 LIVE !!! pic.twitter.com/SkwlnAzYrc — Kai Pflughaupt (@KaiPflughaupt) March 10, 2017

Conspiracy theorist and House of Cards fans pointed to Press Secretary Sean Spicer wearing his flag pin upside down last week. White House Correspondent John Roberts pointed out the upside pin to Spicer, according to Deadline. Spicer acknowledged the Netflix hit series jovially stating “there’s no promo.”

Your loyalty has not gone unnoticed. https://t.co/ba1kz1yvXF — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) March 10, 2017

With Oscar winner Mahershala Ali departing from House of Cards, Netflix added Patricia Clarkson and Campbell Scott to the cast, according to TheHollywood Reporter. The report reveals that they will be play key roles in season 5 of House of Cards.

In the past, Kevin Spacey, who plays Frank Underwood, revealed that House of Cards similarities to real events is coincidental because the show is already written, according to DailyExpress.

“We have written it, we have shot it and then just before the series gets dropped, something very close to what we have decided to develop happens to hit the headlines.

“I know that people think we’ve ripped it, but it’s really the other way around. We think somehow they’re getting our stories.”

With a release date at the end of May, Season 5 is coming much later than the previous seasons of Netflix’s longest running original series. Some fans suspect that the delayed release date is due to House of Cards being influenced by Trump.

During a Kevin Spacey interview with Today, saif Frank Underwood will get behind Trump to shove him in the right direction. Spacey doesn’t believe Democrat Frank Underwood will endorse Trump.

Joel Kinnaman confirmed that he will return for the fifth season and stated that his contract is for a few episodes.

Michael Kelly who plays the troubled Doug Stamper said that fans can expect radical changes in the fifth season. With Frank Underwood’s debilitating health, fans have not written off the character potentially dying in Season 5.

There is a lot of changes going into the next season of House of Cards with the showrunner Beau Willimon departing, there is not telling how much it is impact the direction of the popular Political drama.

Do you think President Trump will influence the plot of Season 5?

[Featured Image by Paul Morigi/Getty Images]