Were Any Nude Emma Watson Photos Stolen In Latest Hack?

Every time hackers target celebrity photos, people start wondering if there are any Emma Watson nude photos leaked. This time the Beauty and the Beast star appears to be the victim of the photo hack, for real.

Here's what we know so far about the Emma Watson photo hack https://t.co/oDStXoCs5j pic.twitter.com/b2FTcHW3r1 — Grazia UK (@GraziaUK) March 16, 2017

A rep for Emma Watson confirmed on Wednesday that the photo hack targeted Emma Watson pics from a “clothes fitting” that the actress had with a stylist a few years ago, according to E! News.

However, the disappointing news for people lurking on the Internet to see naked Watson is that the rep said that there were no Emma Watson nude photos leaked. The rep also added that Emma Watson instructed her lawyers to take legal action against the photo hack and declined to comment further.

Actress Emma Watson is taking legal action after private photographs were stolen in a hack and leaked online https://t.co/CfiQooYdHD pic.twitter.com/gcWYUHmViL — The Times of London (@thetimes) March 16, 2017

Emma Watson pics and photos leaked of other female celebrities, including Amanda Seyfried, have been circulating on the Internet since Wednesday. And while the rep for the Beauty and the Beast actress seems to have confirmed that Emma Watson’s photos were leaked as part of the photo hack, there’s no telling if all of the photos are authentic.

The leak comes less than 48 hours before the live-action adaptation of 1991’s Beauty and the Beast hits theaters on Friday, which many speculate may have been part of the film’s marketing strategy, as everyone on the Internet seems to be Googling “Emma Watson nude pics.” In fact, Emma Watson treated her fans – and particularly the male half of her fans – to a little bit of a “nip slip” recently. Two weeks ago, Vanity Fair released a photo spread of the Harry Potter star that includes Emma Watson posing with her breasts partially exposed.

Maturing from Hermione to Belle in @beautyandthebeast is a true coming-of-age story for @EmmaWatson: "I couldn't care less if I won an Oscar or not if the movie didn’t say something that I felt was important for people to hear." Read the full cover story at the link in bio. Photograph by Tim Walker. A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:02am PST

This was the closest her fans got to see Emma Watson nude in years. However, not everyone seemed to appreciate the photos, as people slammed the actress for the image, saying it goes against Emma Watson’s feminist campaign. Emma Watson is known to be a vocal advocate for feminist ideals, which may be the reason why everyone is so eager to see Emma Watson nude photos leaked. In 2015, she gave an empowering speech at the United Nations about feminism.

Just hours before her address as the U.N. Women Goodwill Ambassador, a group of hackers on the Internet made a countdown to release Emma Watson nude pics. However, no naked pics of Watson have been released ever since. Emma Watson later reacted in her HeForShe webcast, saying that she knew the alleged photo hack was “a hoax,” and added that she “knew the pictures didn’t exist.”

Speaking to Reuters, the Beauty and the Beast star said that she didn’t know what her “t*ts” have to do with feminism.

“Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality.”

In 2014, many speculated that Emma Watson nude photos leaked as part of the massive and scandalous photo hack of dozens of celebrities, including Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Upton. But after the largest photo hack of celebrities and the biggest breach of celebrity privacy occured, people realized that there were no Emma Watson photos leaked then.

Watson reacted to the 2014 photo hack despite not being the victim herself. The Harry Potter star tweeted that people commenting on the hack have “a lack of empathy.”

“Even worse than seeing women’s privacy violated on social media is reading the accompanying comments that show such a lack of empathy.”

Even worse than seeing women's privacy violated on social media is reading the accompanying comments that show such a lack of empathy. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) September 1, 2014

The story seems to repeat itself now that Emma Watson pics surfaced as part of the March 15 photo hack, with those people who are searching for and sharing the leaked photos showing no empathy whatsoever.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]