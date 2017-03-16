Barack Obama Wiretapping Trump Towers: Still No Substantial Proof

President Donald Trump recently revealed that in the next two weeks his intel is going to present some strong and interesting cases that will support his so-far unfounded claims that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his Trump Tower offices. However, Republican House Intel Committee has revealed that they still have no substantial proof to back up the claims.

Over the past few weeks, a lot has been said about Barack Obama and Donald Trump’s conflicts. It was earlier reported by the Inquisitr News that somehow Obama is sabotaging Trump’s presidency and earlier this month, President himself tweeted that Obama wiretapped his Trump Tower offices, even compared the entire episode with McCarthyism. When Trump tweeted about Barack Obama’s administration, it was reported that he has no substantial proof to justify his outburst. But now the president thinks that in the coming two weeks, a lot of interesting things will happen and it will prove his claims.

“…If you take a look at some of the things written about wiretapping and eavesdropping – and don’t forget, when I say wiretapping, those words were in quotes. That really covers, because wiretapping is pretty old fashioned stuff. But that really covers surveillance and many other things. And nobody ever talks about the fact that it was in quotes, but that’s a very important thing,” Trump said during his interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

Mr. Trump further pointed out that wiretap alone covers a lot of different things and the coming days are going to show some interesting aspects related to the same.

At the same time, White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s recent comments also prove that in the coming days, the new information will bring justice.

“There is significant reporting about surveillance techniques that have existed throughout the 2016 election…. I think he feels very confident that what will ultimately come of this will vindicate him,” Spicer told reporters on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Republican House Intelligence has revealed that so far they have not encountered with any material that will prove Trump’s claim. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said that none of the ranking Democrat on the committee had seen any proof to back up Trump’s claim about Obama. Mr. Nunes even admitted that all of his investigations into ongoing conspiracy theories that Mr. Trump read about in previously written Breitbart articles have proved nothing.

“As I told you last week about the issue with the president talking about tapping Trump Tower, that evidence still remains the same, that we don’t have any evidence that that took place. In fact, I don’t believe just in the last week of time, the people we’ve talked to, I don’t think there was an actual tap of Trump Tower.”

Similar to Devin Nunes, even House adviser Kellyanne Conway admitted that there is no substantial evidence that Donald Trump was surveilled. During her interview with the CNN News, Conway said that the president is pleased that both the House and the Senate have agreed with him that the entire Barack Obama incident should be a part of an investigating team.

Apart from talking about Barack Obama’s wiretapping Trump Tower offices, Donald Trump also criticized the reporter who released a portion of his 2005 tax return. Trump even cast his doubts on the authenticity of the tax return and from where the reporter obtained them.

As reported, Trump tax forms were obtained by David Cay Johnston, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, who stated that he received the said documents in the mail, unsolicited. Trump tax returns show that he paid a roughly 25 percent effective tax rate. According to news.com.au, in 2005 Mr. Trump earned $153 million and paid $36.5 million in income taxes.

Donald Trump has shown is disdain for David Cay Johnston via his Twitter handle and stated that no one can believe that the reporter found his tax returns in his mailbox.

Does anybody really believe that a reporter, who nobody ever heard of, "went to his mailbox" and found my tax returns? @NBCNews FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

[Featured Image by Jack Gruber-Pool/Getty Images]