Ben Affleck Happily Back With Jennifer Garner And Kids Following Rehab Stint

Ben Affleck, who admitted in a Facebook post yesterday that he had just completed treatment for alcohol addiction, appears happy and healthy as he was spotted on Wednesday spending quality time with Jennifer Garner and his 5-year-0ld son Samuel in Brentwood.

In his Facebook post, the Batman actor revealed that he’d completed treatment for his alcohol addiction, thanking his family and friends for supporting him through it all. Affleck also gave a special shoutout to his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, for the unwavering support and for taking care of their children while he underwent treatment.

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

As previously reported by Metro UK, Ben Affleck was spotted carrying his son Samuel on his shoulders as he walked him to school. The two appear to be having a fine time of it as Samuel held tightly to his father’s head and even smiled and waved to the cameras as they passed.

Not long after Ben Affleck took his son off his shoulders and put him back on the sidewalk, they were joined by Jennifer Garner before going back to their home in California.

Affleck and Garner share two other children aside from Samuel — Violet, 11, and Seraphina, 8.

The estranged couple announced their split nearly two years ago. Even so, the pair remains close and fully committed to being co-parents to their three kids. They went out on vacations on a regular basis and spent the holidays together in Montana.

Despite having announced nearly two years ago that they’re planning a divorce, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner up to this day still haven’t accomplished the necessary paperwork to make it happen. This gave rise to rumors that the two have recently decided to rekindle their relationship, with some sources claiming they arrived at the decision for the welfare of their three kids.

“They want to keep the family together,” the source close to the couple said.

Recent reports debunked the reconciliation rumor, saying that Ben and Jen’s relationship as co-parents still remains unchanged. That said, it’s admirable that the pair has never wavered in their commitment to be good parents to their children.

People reports that Jennifer Garner is happy that Ben Affleck decided to undergo treatment for alcohol addiction.

“[Affleck] has been struggling and he decided that he needed to get back to being healthy again,” a source said. “It was Ben’s choice to receive treatment. [Garner] is happy that he is working on himself.”

Another insider told the publication that Affleck had a “slip” at the end of 2016, prompting him to seek treatment.

“Earlier last year, Ben was doing great,” the source said. “He was making an effort to stay healthy. But then something happened around the holidays that made him slip.”

