Did Julie Plec Tease A ‘Vampire Diaries’ Boarding School Spinoff?

The Vampire Diaries just ended and its spinoff, The Originals, is about to begin Season 4. Both shows have loyal fans, and everyone is wondering about the ending of the vampire series starring Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder. Was there a reason the boarding school doors were left open? In a recent interview, executive producer Julie Plec teased that the open doors were intentional. Now, some people are wondering if there will be another spinoff, this one focusing on the school. What did Plec have to say about it?

Possible spoilers for TVD Season 7 finale are below. If you have not seen how the show ended, then you might not want to continue reading.

In the final episode of The Vampire Diaries, a special boarding school was opened for children like Alaric (Matt Davis) and Caroline’s (Candice King) twins. At the end of the episode, Caroline opens a letter, which is from Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan). He appeared in the series and is the star of the TVD spinoff, The Originals.

Klaus sent a generous donation for the supernatural boarding school. In the note, Klaus wrote, “However long it takes.” It is from Season 4, in which he longed to be her last love. A voiceover from Davis teased that it was another story, teasing that “Klaroline” fans may get to see Klaus and Caroline together in the future. At the time, it was speculated that King could move to The Originals. However, that is not the only hint that TVD is not truly over.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Julie Plec hinted that there might be a second spinoff in the future.

“… while I love the world of the boarding school and all that it represents, that would be an entirely new show that I haven’t even begun to think about, but the doors were not left open unintentionally. They’re open with a hope, not a promise.”

So, it sounds like Plec hopes to make a show centering around the supernatural boarding school. However, she hasn’t even started thinking about it. That means if it does happen, it won’t be for a long time. Coming up with characters, storylines, the setting, and writing a pilot takes a lot of hard work and a generous amount of time. That is just part of it. Moving the words and visions to a screen, casting the right people and having a network give it the green light is even more hard work. Don’t get too excited, fans. Even though it would be an interesting series, it probably won’t happen for at least a few years, if it happens at all.

Alaric and Caroline’s twins are not the only children who have supernatural abilities. Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) of The Originals grew up without any support, knowledge, or really knowing why she was different. In one episode, she tried to help a child she used to babysit deal with being a werewolf. Then, there is Hope Mikaelson (Summer Fontana). Spoilers tease that she is powerful. That should be no surprise considering who her parents are. There are probably others and a supernatural boarding school would be the foundation of an interesting TV show if it ever happens.

What do you think about what Julie Plec said about a boarding school spinoff? Should The Vampire Diaries and The Originals have a spinoff that focuses on supernatural children? Or do you think the showrunner should just concentrate on one show at a time?

The Originals Season 4 premieres on March 17. So far, there is no word yet on if The CW has renewed it for a fifth season or if it will be canceled.

