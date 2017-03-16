Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth’s Wedding Registry: Priciest Item Costs $600

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have created a wedding registry, and they made sure to make it public so that fans can buy wedding gifts for them.

According to a wedding registry listing on The Knot, 19-year-old Joy-Anna Duggar and 23-year-old Austin Forsyth are getting married on October 28, 2017. However, this isn’t the couple’s real wedding date; Joy-Anna and Austin are actually keeping the date a secret for now.

“Our actual wedding date has not been announced yet! (That’s Joy’s b’day),” a note at the top of their Amazon registry reads.

The Duggars are not fans of long engagements, so Joy-Anna and Austin may become husband and wife long before Joy-Anna celebrates her 20th birthday. As Us Weekly reports, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo were engaged for a little over three months before the tied they knot. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard got married less than three months after Derick popped the question, and Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s engagement lasted a similar amount of time.

As People reports, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth announced their engagement on March 3. If they follow the precedent set by Joy-Anna’s sisters and their husbands, this means that their real wedding date will be sometime in June or late May.

There’s some speculation that Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s wedding registry is as fake as the fall wedding date listed on it.

“I think it’s probably some bored teenage fan creating a fake registry for fun,” wrote one skeptic on the Free Jinger forum. “If people can create fake social media accounts and pretend to be Duggars I’m sure they can create fake registries.”

However, another forum user discovered that items on the registry ship to an unlisted address in Springdale, Arkansas, which is where the Duggar family’s home is located. There are also no suspicious items on the list; they all seem like things Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth would want.

Austin Forsyth flips houses for a living, and there are a few power tools that he could use for his business listed on the registry. They include the most expensive item on the list: a $600 Double Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw. The second most expensive item is a $450 kitchen mixer and blender.

Watch Jim Bob Duggar grill Austin Forsyth before he blesses Joy Anna’s courtship https://t.co/m6XgNOXytl pic.twitter.com/8gQBOVuiLM — People Magazine (@people) February 27, 2017

Some gifts on the registry are items that outdoor lovers would definitely want. They include camping tents, hiking boots, collapsible travel mugs and bowls, a set of camping cookware, and sleeping bags. Judging from Austin Forsyth’s proposal, he and Joy-Anna Duggar will likely get a lot of use of items like this. As reported by the Duggar Family Blog, Austin popped the question during a horseback riding date in the woods. He and Joy-Anna celebrated their engagement by feasting on an outdoor meal cooked by Austin that included venison, grilled potatoes, and cast-iron skillet green beans. According to TLC, Joy-Anna and Austin “enjoy hunting together and actually caught the deer that they feasted on.”

While Joy-Anna and Austin might enjoy eating outside, most of the items on their wedding registry are utensils, cookware, and kitchen gadgets designed to be used indoors. The couple is also planning on eating out a lot; Joy-Anna and Austin are asking for lots of gift cards to restaurants, including Red Lobster, Olive Garden, and Cracker Barrel.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo did not have a public wedding registry when they got married last year. However, Joy-Anna’s other married sisters did. As Us Weekly reports, one of the priciest items on Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s registry was a $899 Apple MacBook Air computer. According to the Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the most expensive gift on Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard’s Walmart registry was a $2,400 riding lawnmower. The couple also asked for an odd array of items, including boxes of cereal, neon duct tape, a rifle, and a shotgun. As Bustle reports, Derick Dillard raised eyebrows by tweeting a link to their multiple wedding registries. Perhaps the Counting On star was counting on his followers to buy the Froot Loops and firearms that he and Jill wanted.

Even though Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s idea of a romantic date is killing and grilling deer, their registry doesn’t include any guns.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]