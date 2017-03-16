Kim Kardashian Thinks She Was Being Stalked Prior To The Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian thinks she was being stalked while staying at Paris. She revealed the theory of her terrible ordeal during Monday’s premiere episode for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim Kardashian thinks she was being stalked by Paris robbers because of the every-minute documentation of her whereabouts.

The premiere started with the ultimate reveal

The mother-of-two probably learned a lesson from her horrible ordeal in October: Never mention your location on social media. The internet is teeming with online masked men and scammers who are always on standby for an individual’s personal information. And Kim Kardashian thinks she was being stalked after revealing her location online.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiere opened up with the big reveal of the reality diva’s robbery in Paris. In October 2016, Kim Kardashian had to beg for her life after masked men entered her apartment, tied her up in the bathroom, and stole million-worth of jewelry. Reflecting on what happened, the 36-year-old mom shared the experience to her sisters and the theory which lead to the Paris robbery.

She believed that she was an easy target because she documented her entire trip on Snapchat and Instagram. The reality star confessed that she mentioned being alone in one of her posts after Kourtney and her bodyguard went out for awhile.

“What I think happened now, after like thinking about it so much, is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip,” the busty brunette revealed. “I was Snapchatting that I was at home and that everyone was going out. So I think they knew [the bodyguard] was out with Kourtney and that I was there by myself. They had to have known we were leaving that day. They had this window of opportunity and just went for it.”

"They had this window of opportunity… and just went for it." Kim reveals more frightening details in this sneak peek of Sunday's all-new #KUWTK. A post shared by Kardashians on E! (@kuwtk) on Mar 15, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

The reality star feared that she would be “shot in the back” if she didn’t abide by their wishes and try to escape. They had also asked for money in which she denied giving. That’s when they drag Kim out of the hallway and pointed a gun at her. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was forced to make quick decision in order to save her life: either running down the stairs or following their orders. She decided to do the second option as she feared she would be “shot” if she ran away.

It’s finally time to hear the full story from Kim herself. #KUWTK is all-new with details about the robbery next Sunday, March 19 only on E! A post shared by Kardashians on E! (@kuwtk) on Mar 12, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians show is facing the axe

According to gossip website Radar Online, momager Kris Jenner is panicking after the show’s ratings dropped to an all time low. This means the famed franchise could be canceled by E! Management if it won’t be garnering any viewers anymore. In an effort to save the series, Kris Jenner reportedly signed a $100 million deal in 2015 with the network to air four more seasons of the show. A source said that fans want the juicy details of Kanye’s breakdown in November and the aftermath of Kim’s robbery which leads to the opening of the show’s premiere with Kim Kardashian thinking she was being stalked and sharing it to the rest of the family.

The 13th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is the first season to be under the contract following their lackluster ratings. Could this be the end of the Kardashian dynasty?

Should I be original and say long hair don't care? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 14, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

The source added, “Kim knows that she has to get people to tune in and if the ratings are not good, the show could be on the chopping block. As much as Kim wants people to think that she is over the fame and does not need the show, the truth is that she cannot live without being famous.”

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer /Getty Images]