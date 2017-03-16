Nina Dobrev Stuns At Power Stylists Dinner Following ‘Vampire Diaries’ Farewell

Nina Dobrev is still the center of attention almost a full week after the series finale of The Vampire Diaries, stunning fans, peers, and paparazzi alike with her bold outfit at the recent Power Stylists Dinner, held by the Hollywood Reporter. The event, held just a few days after Nina opened up about saying goodbye to The Vampire Diaries in a new interview, gave Dobrev an opportunity to mingle with some familiar faces, like Hailey Baldwin and James Marsden. That wasn’t her sole reason for attending. Ms. Dobrev revealed that she wanted to lend support and love for her own long-time stylist, Ilaria Urbinati.

Nina Dobrev Stuns In Eye-Catching Outfit At The Power Stylists Dinner

Daily Mail reports that Nina Dobrev made her post-Vampire Diaries debut at the Hollywood Reporter’s annual Power Stylists Dinner, attending the function to support Ilaria Urbinati, who has been a friend and stylist to the Vampire Diaries actress through many years. On Instagram, Nina shared that Urbinati was honored as the Most Powerful Stylist for the second consecutive year.

“Have you ever had a threesome? We did last night,” Nina captioned a photo of herself with Ilaria and actor James Marsden. “Flanking the beautiful @ilariaurbinati who was being honored by @hollywoodreporter as Most Powerful Stylist (two years in the row!) Couldn’t be more proud of you Ilaria! You’re a badass woman, mother and amazing friend. #MyFriendsAreMoreTalentedThanYours#ThreesomeDreamTeam (don’t be jealous @ericraydavidson this is becoming an annual thing. Maybe next year you can join in????)”

Dobrev showed up at the dinner looking better than ever, mixing a black see-through and polka-dotted top and black slacks with bright red lipstick and bright red pumps. The alluring top worn by Nina was provided by Elie Saab and was accentuated by the black bra worn underneath the top.

Nina also posed with Ireland Baldwin, who wore an equally alluring outfit, consisting of a black suit jacket and matching hot pants.

Among the guests attending this year’s Power Stylists Dinner were Nicole Richie, Sarah Paulson, and Busy Philipps.

Nina Dobrev Is Happy She Returned To The Vampire Diaries For Much-Needed Closure

For her farewell to The Vampire Diaries, Nina Dobrev stepped back into her Elena Gilbert character, but, as Us Weekly reports, it took little effort for the actress to turn to a character she had thought to have abandoned several seasons earlier. Instead, Dobrev reveals that becoming Elena one more time was easy, comfortable, partly because she had played her Vampire Diaries alter ego for six years.

Nina also shared that it wasn’t difficult to become Elena again, because so much of herself is intertwined into the character. It was as though no time had passed, as Nina jumped right back into the swing of things and felt the love of her Vampire Diaries family.

Comparing the series finale to her previous departure from the show, Dobrev says the finality of it has really hit her. Previously, she could always return to The Vampire Diaries, if she so chose, but now, there is no show and no going home.

“I’m very happy that we were able to make it work and that I came back because I really missed the whole family and wanted to be part of the final goodbye,” said Ms. Dobrev. “It really has felt like the closure that I needed — that hopefully everybody needs — and I think it ends in such a beautiful way that everyone will be happy.”

Nina, who was just 20 years old at the time of The Vampire Diaries‘ premiere, says she’s grateful for the series, because it gave everyone steady acting experience, while allowing the cast to grow individually. Through the series run, Ian Somerhalder married Nikki Reed; Candice King married Joe King with the couple having their first daughter, Florence; and Paul Wesley pursued his directing ambitions.

Dobrev adds that, while she’ll miss sharing the screen with her Vampire Diaries family, she’s hopeful that their friendships will continue back in Hollywood.

Nina Dobrev moved back to Hollywood herself to pursue her big screen ambitions. Coming up on September 29, Dobrev will be seen in the Flatliners reboot.

