‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Morgan’s Cost, Carol’s Future Teased By Showrunner

The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 13 featured a lot of changes for several characters. Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) had huge revelations. The events that took place and the truths revealed caused both characters to do a complete 180. What is coming up next for the two characters? Showrunner Scott Gimple said that Morgan is paying the price. He also teased Carol’s future.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you are caught up on Season 7B.

For what seems like an eternity, Carol has been hiding out in a house outside of The Kingdom. She wanted to be left alone and didn’t want to be bothered by anyone for any reason. The Inquisitr previously reported that Melissa McBride assured fans that Carol would be seen a lot more in the back half of Season 7. Viewers were just hoping that meant she would be back to her old self. It seems that has finally happened after Morgan told her the truth about Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham’s (Michael Cudlitz) deaths. Now, she has moved to The Kingdom and told Ezekiel (Khary Payton) that they have to get ready to fight the Saviors.

As for Morgan on The Walking Dead, he killed Richard in front of the Saviors as well as Ezekiel and his security officers. It was a shocking moment because he did it with his bare hands. Some fans are worried that Morgan is losing his mind again, but the showrunner said that is not the case. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t reason to worry about Morgan Jones. The showrunner teased to Entertainment Weekly that Morgan’s story is tragic.

“He says he’s going to kill them one by one and we see him sharpening that stick, which is very tragic for that character in a lot of ways. I don’t know if everybody will look at it that way either. Some people might think it’s not a tragedy at all, but for a person who’s found peace through peace, who had that stick that was sharpened and he was walking through the woods with it occasionally killing people and to be freed of that, now to be right back in that position — I think that’s tragedy.”

Scott Gimple also said that Morgan is paying the cost.

“They needed him now more than ever, but he’s already paying the cost. It’s already hurting him and I think that’s just so sad for that character. I think Lennie’s performance, at the end of the scene after the Saviors have left and he killed Ezekiel and he just killed Richard, and when he gets Benjamin’s name wrong and he stumbles over Duane — you know, that’s a line that I would certainly worry about. It’s pretty direct, and then when I saw how he played it, I was blown away.”

Toward the end of The Walking Dead episode, Morgan told Carol what happened at Alexandria. He also said he is going to kill every single one of the Saviors. She couldn’t get him to stay. It was previously teased that Morgan was saying goodbye. However, the showrunner hinted that this might not be the end of Morgan and Carol’s relationship.

It was also confirmed that Carol is “all in” when it come to battling the Saviors. There were a few different reasons why Morgan finally told her the truth. One of them was because he wants the Saviors dead and in order to defeat them, they need Carol.

“And I think Morgan said it because he wants her in action because he wants these people gone. He wants these people to pay, and he knows that Carol is not to be trifled with.”

What do you think is going to happen with Morgan and Carol in The Walking Dead?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]