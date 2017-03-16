Taylor Swift’s New Album Could Be Exclusive To Her ‘New Website’ [Rumor]

Taylor Swift has yet to announce a new album to millions of her fans who have been eagerly waiting for it. A new report has suggested that the country singer will have her own streaming service and while this has been debunked, another one speculated that the “Style” singer could be planning something else.

Taylor Swift is observed to release a new album every two years but in 2016, she seemed to have skipped her schedule. Swift is known to have opposed to how music streaming services, like Spotify, distribute music to consumers because she believes the services’ fees will not cover the royalties for artists. On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Taylor has had enough of having her music over on Spotify and plans to launch her own streaming service instead. The songwriter reportedly filed documents for the website called “Swifties.”

More than that, the report mentioned that documents filed by the artist suggest she plans to touch on a range of music products and also offer educational camps.

Gossip Cop corrected the story claiming that although Taylor Swift could be working on something new, a website that serves as a Spotify competitor is not one of them. However, that website could be a platform for Swift to exclusively launch her music, Bustle speculated.

According to the news outlet, Taylor could be creating an online portal, which will be a new model for her music. It was said that songs from Taylor Swift’s new album will appear exclusively on her new website. This way, Swift can control the sales of her music.

Taylor Swift’s “Swifties” trademark could also be an app or even a mobile game, according to Billboard. It was reported that the brand could be a personalized app for her fan club that includes live performances from the artist and exclusive merchandise.

A mobile game is not far from possible. The publication noted that Taylor has partnered with Glu Mobile, a company that has created mobile apps for stars like Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian and Nicki Minaj.

Reps for Taylor Swift have yet to make a comment regarding the rumors. For now, it remains unclear when the award-winning singer will release her new studio album. Her friend, Ed Sheeran, though, may have dropped a hint. In an interview with BBC in March 2017, Sheeran said that Swift’s new album will not be coming out until Christmas.

“Taylor [Swift] isn’t going to be releasing until probably the end of this year – Christmas is the smartest time to release because that’s when everyone buys records. So I’ve got a full year of just all Ed, all the time.”

Meanwhile, speculation about Taylor’s new album continues to be rampant. Fans are piecing together clues to predict when they can expect new songs from the “Blank Space” singer. For instance, the month of October is a good month for a new album release, considering Taylor has released four of her past studio albums in that month.

Thirteen also seems to be a lucky number for Swift. The number is the date of her birthday and it also appears in her Twitter handle. She is also known to have used the number as a lucky charm by drawing it on her hand before she performs onstage. It is suggested that fans should always look out for the 13th of each month for potential clues.

Taylor Swift’s latest and fifth studio album, 1989, was released in October 2014. Her last performance, also the only live one for 2017, was in February at a pre-Super Bowl gig in Houston, Texas.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]